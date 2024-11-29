Home
Friday, November 29, 2024
Another Cricketer Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Pune Match; Visual Surfaces

A 35-year-old cricketer, Imran Patel, died of cardiac arrest during a match being played at Pune's Garware Stadium. Patel who was in good health, passed away while returning to the pavilion.

Another Cricketer Dies Of Cardiac Arrest In Pune Match; Visual Surfaces

A 35-year-old cricketer named Imran Patel collapsed and died of a cardiac arrest while playing a match on Thursday at the Garware Stadium in Pune. The unexpected event unfolded as Imran, an opener for his team, began to experience severe chest and arm pain after being on the pitch for a brief period. When he realized that something was amiss, he notified the on-field umpires about his distress.

The on-field umpires let him go out of the field. On the way to the pavilion, Imran collapsed, and a grave scene was televised, as the match was telecast live.

As Imran fell to the ground, fellow players on the field rushed to his side. He was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, but despite all efforts, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival. The suddenness of the incident has left his teammates, friends, and family in shock, especially given that Imran had no known history of medical conditions that might have explained the cardiac arrest.

Watch the video here:

What makes this incident even more shocking is that Imran was known to be in excellent physical health. As an all-rounder, he had to maintain a high level of fitness and endurance to perform throughout the match. His sudden death has raised questions about the unpredictability of cardiac events, even among those who are otherwise healthy.

Imran’s friend and fellow cricketer Naseer Khan spoke to The Times of India, stating, “He didn’t have a history of any medical condition. He was in good physical condition. In fact, he was an all-rounder who loved the game. We’re all still in shock.”

Imran Patel’s Personal Life And Legacy

Imran leaves behind a wife and three daughters, the youngest of whom is four months old. Other than his cricket career, Imran was a popular figure in the local area. He owned a cricket team and was running a real-estate business. In addition, he had a juice shop. The death has shaken not only the family and friends but also the entire community that knew him as a successful entrepreneur and a passionate cricketer.

A Similar Incident Just Months Ago

This tragedy comes just months after an incident in which cricketer Habib Shaikh collapsed and died while playing a match in Pune. However, unlike Imran, Habib had an underlying medical condition—diabetes—that contributed to his sudden demise. Imran’s case is particularly shocking because he was otherwise as fit as a fiddle with no known medical condition, and his death from cardiac arrest is quite inexplicable.

