Another Embarrassment For Punjab Kings — Harpreet Brar Trolls Priyansh Arya, Arshdeep Singh | Yuvraj Singh Gives Mouth-Shutting Reply

As the Punjab Kings wait for their spot in the IPL 2026 playoffs, it has been another embarrassing moment for the team. Spin bowling all-rounder, Harpreet Brar, took to Instagram to share a picture with Priyansh Arya and Arshdeep Singh after their clash against the Lucknow Super Giants. In his post, he called Arya a slogger and Arshdeep a vlogger. Reacting to the image, Yuvraj Singh gave a mouth-shutting reply in the comments section in Punjabi. The former Indian cricketer said that all of you deserved to be hit by slippers.

Punjab Kings: Harpreet Brar trolls PBKS teammate Priyansh Arya and Arshdeep Singh









Harpreet Brar took to Instagram to share a post where he seemingly trolled his own teammates, Priyansh Arya and Arshdeep Singh. The all-rounder called Arya a slogger after he was dismissed for a golden duck by Mohammed Shami. Meanwhile, he also called left-arm pacer Arshdeep a vlogger. Notably, Arshdeep has not had the best of a season in IPL 2026. The two-time T20 World Cup winner went for 52 runs in his three overs against the Lucknow Super Giants.

‘You all should be hit with slippers’: Yuvraj Singh replies to Harpreet Brar



Yuvraj Singh Reply To Harpreet Brar

Yuvraj Singh, who is not only of the most prominent names in Indian cricket history, but also a huge name in the Punjab cricket scene took it on himself to give a mouth-shutting reply on Harpreet Brar’s post. The former Indian all-rounder said, “Tuhade sariyan de chapalan da time ho gaya hai hun! (It is now time for you all to get hit with slippers)”

Notably, the Punjab Kings dressing room has been one with many controversies. Whether it is their social media strategy, Arshdeep Singh making videos where he trolls teammates, or now Harpreet Brar trolling young Arya and Arshdeep, there has been no shortage of headlines from PBKS. All this while, the Shreyas Iyer-led unit lost six games in a row after being undefeated in the first seven games of the season. They broke the losing streak with a win against the Lucknow Super Giants yesterday keeping them alive in the race to IPL 2026 playoffs.

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Playoffs Qualification Scenario

Punjab Kings have done what they could in their league stage. Now their fate lies with the results from the MI vs RR and KKR vs DC matches. The Shreyas Iyer-led side would need the Royals to lose against MI in the ongoing match at Wankhede Stadium. Meanwhile, they would want the Knight Riders, if they win, they do not to get a huge victory. KKR would have to win by approximately 70 or more runs to overtake PBKS on the NRR side.

Also Read: KKR Qualification Scenarios: How Can Kolkata Topple Punjab Kings’ Run-Rate To Qualify For IPL 2026 Playoffs If RR Lose? Explained