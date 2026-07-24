Anthony Edwards Wife: Who Is Shannon Jackson? Inside the Timberwolves Star’s Marriage Amid Child Support Dispute

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has officially married his longtime partner, Shannon Jackson. According to Minnesota marriage records, the couple tied the knot on July 16 after being together since 2020. The news follows Edwards’ appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York on July 17, where fans noticed a black wedding band on his ring finger, sparking speculation that has now been confirmed. Edwards and Jackson also share a two-year-old daughter, Aislynn.

The wedding comes during a period of significant attention off the court for the four-time NBA All-Star. Edwards has recently been involved in an ongoing child support dispute with Ayesha Howard, with whom he shares another daughter. The legal matter has remained in the public eye, but the 2020 No. 1 overall pick has now marked a major personal milestone by beginning a new chapter with Jackson.

Anthony Edwards Marries Longtime Partner Shannon Jackson Amid Ongoing Child Support Dispute

Anthony Edwards has officially married longtime partner Shannon Jackson after the couple tied the knot on July 16, according to Minnesota marriage records. The news surfaced shortly after the Minnesota Timberwolves star appeared at Fanatics Fest in New York wearing a black wedding band, prompting fans to speculate about his relationship status. Edwards and Jackson have been together since 2020 and share a two-year-old daughter, Aislynn. While neither Edwards nor his representatives have publicly commented on the marriage, county records confirmed the ceremony took place before his Fanatics Fest appearance.

The wedding comes against the backdrop of Edwards’ ongoing legal dispute with Ayesha Howard over their daughter, Aubri, who was born in October 2024. The paternity and child support case began last year and has since expanded into a custody battle across multiple jurisdictions. Howard previously claimed in court filings that she and Edwards had a relationship during the Timberwolves star’s 2023-24 season and alleged that he responded to her pregnancy announcement by texting, “Ok lol. Get da abortion lol.” Howard had first messaged him, “I’m pregnant… wanted to tell you in person but you gave me no other choice. We probably should have kept it cordial but we’re here now.” Edwards has not publicly addressed the alleged text messages.

In April 2025, Edwards agreed to grant Howard temporary sole legal and physical custody of their daughter, but the legal dispute continued after Howard accused him of intentionally concealing assets to reduce child support payments. Edwards denied those allegations, claiming Howard had “orchestrated a coordinated media campaign” to “pressure” him into reaching a financial settlement. Throughout the legal proceedings, Jackson remained by his side, regularly attending Timberwolves games in support of the four-time NBA All-Star as the couple quietly prepared for their wedding.

Who Is Shannon Jackson? Everything to Know About Anthony Edwards’ New Wife

Shannon Jackson has largely stayed out of the spotlight despite being in a long-term relationship with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. The couple first went public with their relationship in 2020 and have since built a family together with their daughter, Aislynn. While Edwards has become one of the NBA’s biggest stars, Jackson has preferred to keep her personal life private, making only occasional public appearances. Fans also got a glimpse of their family life in Netflix’s Starting 5, which documented Jackson’s pregnancy and offered a look at the couple away from basketball. Jackson is also the mother of a son, Krue, from a previous relationship with rapper Chief Keef.

Although she avoids the public eye and has no widely known public social media presence, Jackson has regularly been seen supporting Edwards from the stands during the Timberwolves’ playoff runs and key moments in his career. As Edwards continues to establish himself as one of the league’s top players, Jackson has remained a steady presence by his side, balancing family life while largely staying away from the attention that comes with his growing NBA stardom.

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