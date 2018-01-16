Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Antonio Valencia were all brilliant as Romelu Lukaku rounded off Manchester United's 3-0 hammering of Stoke City on a rainy night at Old Trafford. With the win, United closed down the gap on top to leave City on a twelve points lead. Here are five key talking points from United's robust attacking display to seal three points.

Manchester United were at their lethal best as they close down the gap on top of the Premier League table with a comprehensive victory against Stoke at home. It was not a cold night at Stoke but a chilly one at Old Trafford which saw Jose Mourinho’s men produce ninety minutes of brilliant football to capitalise on the opportunity provided by Liverpool and brought down the point’s gap to 12. The comfortable outing outlined a number of positives in the United side after a brief warm break in Dubai which has certainly helped the players gel well and the efficiency was visible on the pitch against the Potters.

Stoke failed to end their drought of not able to take three points from Old Trafford. Antonio Valencia squared off the proceedings in style with a sensational left-footed strike which left Stoke goalkeeper stunned in the nets. United kept pressing continuously in the first forty-five minutes and Anthony Martial ploughed in a superb effort from a Paul Pogba pass to put visitors on a double lead going into the halftime. Xherdan Shaqiri came close to the goal minutes before the break but failed to beat David De Gea who made an amazing save to ensure United remain in pole position. Romelu Lukaku found the back of the net in the 72nd minute to complete the thumping rout.

Alexis Sanchez may come but not at Martial’s expense

The French ace was in a sparkling form as he slotted home the second goal for United and delivered a fine assist in the 66th minute to let Romelu Lukaku wrap up the onslaught. Martial grabbed a beautiful pass from Pogba to execute a fine finish scoring his 10th goal of the season and taking his overall tally to 50 goals for different clubs.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was keen on swapping transfer bound Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez for Martial but with yet another phenomenal display the French international proved why he remains an integral part of the Man Utd attack. After starting the season on a relatively low note, he has become one of Mourinho’s regulars and has been constantly delivering up front. Sanchez is definitely not heading to Old Trafford at Martial’s expense.

Antonio Valencia’s left foot can also do the talking

Just ten minutes into the game Antonio Valencia who was playing in the Premier League after missing out on six games with injury was spot on. He smashed a powerful jolt from his left foot which forced Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland to become a mere spectator of the genius.

The Ecuadorian right back has scored some fine goals in a United shirt but this one rare sight of the might he had kept fuming in his left foot was a moment of joy for United fans across the globe. The goal reminded of the rocket Valencia launched against Chelsea to put United front inside ten minutes of the clash.

Jose Mourinho’s side is capable of destroying defences:

The Portuguese manager with his able man management has proved that he can fully utilize the squad at his disposal to produce matches like this one where United bossed around the opponent backline. Antonio Valencia, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Romelu Lukaku were all involved heavily in the buildup play and were brilliant on the pitch. Martial has finally found his foot under Mourinho and from being an important sub has gone on to take the role of a profound attacker. The trust Mourinho has showcased in Lukaku has paid him in leaps and bounds as the solid Belgian has returned back to the scoring sheets. What Manchester United produced against Stoke was an example what the team is capable of doing with some world-class players in the setup. Freedom is what it will take for this team to haunt Manchester City’s run at the top.

Paul Pogba, David De Gea phenomenal at their respective fronts

Paul Pogba has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 14 Premier League games (4 goals, 9 assists). He was an outstanding figure in the United midfield while creating chances throughout the game. The French midfielder created the first one for Valencia to launch the rocket and then assisted Martial to assert his formidable presence on a perfect night against the Potters. He ran the game for Mourinho’s team with clever passing and majestic playmaking skills.

David De Gea was once again on top of his game and did what he did slightly better than the rest. It is obviously difficult for a goalkeeper to be sleeping for the majority of the game and then stand up suddenly to pull off some extraordinary saves. The super Spaniard made a few remarkable saves in the clash to deny Stoke any opportunity in front of the goal.

Stoke showed some positives but have a long way to go

With just 20 points from 23 games in the Premier League, the Potters are currently fighting to break through the relegation bracket. It was not the case when the season started. With the inclusion of Jesse Rodriguez and Darren Fletcher, Stoke were expected to be of major tension to the top dogs but the results have certainly not gone their way.

The newly appointed manager Paul Lambert saw his side get beaten at the hands of some of the best young attacking prospects in the league as he sat watching from the stands. He has a daunting task ahead of him with a series of important clashes against Watford, Huddersfield and Bournemouth. They had their prominent opportunities in the United game but Mourinho’s backline and David De Gea made sure the Potters took no consolation from the defeat.