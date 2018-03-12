Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone praised FC Barcelona bound striker Antoine Griezmann after his side's 3-0 thumping of Celta Vigo on Sunday in the Spanish League (La Liga). Griezmann scored the opening goal for the Los Colchoneros (The Mattressers) in the closing stages of first half. Gimenez's header found Griezmann, who tucked in a neat finish to open the floodgates for Celta Vigo at home. Highlighting the striker's heroics against Celta Vigo, Diego Simeone praised the French forward and complimented him for scoring a great goal and setting up the second as well.

"Today he is with us, he plays fantastically well and there is very good togetherness with the fans," Diego Simeone said

With French forward Antoine Griezmann being the talk of the town with speculations about him joining FC Barcelona next season, Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has once again rubbished reports about star forward joining one their biggest league rivals. Diego Simeone is unperturbed about the transfer rumours linking Griezmann with the Catalan giants and is also concerned about banking on the Frenchman’s form. Griezmann has proved his worth day in and day out at Wanda Metropolitano ever since he joined Atletico from Real Sociedad.

The French forward played an instrumental role in Atletico’s 3-0 win over Celta Vigo on Sunday in the Spanish League (La Liga). Griezmann scored the opening goal for the Los Colchoneros (The Mattressers) in the closing stages of first half. Gimenez’s header found Griezmann, who tucked in a neat finish to open the floodgates for Celta Vigo at home. With the win, Atletico are 7 points ahead of La Liga holders and their derby rivals Real Madrid, who are unlikely to retain the league title. When asked whether he will miss the French stalwart if he leaves Madrid, the Argentine manager asserted that for the moment Griezmann is with Atleti and tomorrow will be tomorrow”.

ALSO READ: Serie A: Dybala scores stunning free-kick in Udinese win; Fiorentina honour late captain Davide

“I have to talk about realities,” Simeone was quoted as saying by reporters during his post-match news conference on Sunday. While praising the Atletico striker, Simeone told reporters that Griezmann is playing fantastic football for Madrid. “Today he is with us, he plays fantastically well and there is very good togetherness with the fans.”He scored a great goal, he made the second goal and he worked for the team. This is the reality – tomorrow will be tomorrow,” Simeone added.

ALSO READ: Hope Juventus avoid Barca and Real Madrid in Champions League quarter-final: Allegri

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App