Antoine Griezmann was recently named in the 30-man shortlist of Ballon d'Or nominees along with many routine faces, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The French striker stays adamant to win the trophy this year in order to register his name in the history books of football.

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has yet again championed his contention for the highly-coveted Ballon d’Or award saying that if he manages to win the award, he will become a legend at Spanish capital club. The 27-year-old has been vociferously talking about breaking the duopoly of Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo at Ballon d’Or. He has been asserting lately that he has done everything to win the trophy.

Antoine Griezmann was recently named in the 30-man shortlist of Ballon d’Or nominees along with many routine faces, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The French striker stays adamant to win the trophy this year in order to register his name in the history books of football.

While speaking to media, he said that to win the Ballon d’Or at Atletico Madrid would allow him to go down in the club’s history. “Being a historic player for Atletico would be a dream and make me proud. That’s what I want, what I am looking for. I am a very ambitious man and I always want more,” said the former Real Sociedad forward.

In the 62-year history of Ballon d’Or, no player from Atletico Madrid has ever won the award. Griezmann enjoyed a phenomenal last season with Atletico, where he was the top scorer for the club yet again and propelled France to a historic FIFA World Cup win in Russia with 6 goals.

However, Lionel Messi was on his usual best scoring over 45 goals and creating over 20 last season while Cristiano Ronaldo netted an incredible 15 goals in UEFA Champions League alone to deliver Real Madrid its third straight European title.

One man who is the leading contender to win Ballon d’Or this year is Luka Modric. He was inspirational in Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph and led Croatia to the World Cup final, where they lost to France.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More