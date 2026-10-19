Antoine Semenyo Injury Update: Will Manchester City Star Forward Miss Clash Against Arsenal? Enzo Maresca Provides Update

Antoine Semenyo Injury Update: Manchester City have suffered a significant injury setback after Antoine Semenyo was ruled out for approximately eight weeks with a knee injury, manager Enzo Maresca confirmed on Monday, October 19, 2026. The Ghanaian forward is expected to return in December, meaning he will miss several crucial fixtures during City’s busy autumn schedule.

The update also confirms that Semenyo will miss Manchester City’s Premier League clash against Arsenal scheduled for November 29. Semenyo’s absence is a blow for Maresca, who has relied on the forward’s pace, direct running and attacking versatility since his arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

Semenyo sustained the injury during City’s 3-2 victory over Ipswich Town on Saturday, October 17. He came on as a substitute and appeared to hurt his knee, eventually leaving the pitch with concerns about the severity of the injury.

What Did Enzo Maresca Say About Antoine Semenyo’s Injury?

Ahead of Manchester City’s Champions League match against AEK Athens, Maresca stated that Semenyo would be out for eight weeks. The manager expressed relief that the injury was not as serious as first thought.

“In the first moment, we expected an even worse injury so we were more worried, but after yesterday’s scan, we feel much better because it is not as big as we thought,” Maresca said.

“The recovery is the priority and I expect him back at the beginning of December. “He also explained that the injury was collateral, and not muscular.

The injury is that means much more serious than the uncertainty following the Ipswich game suggested, although the results of the scan have soothed worries of a more serious setback.

Will Antoine Semenyo Miss Manchester City vs Arsenal?

Yes. Semenyo will be unavailable for Manchester City’s Premier League match away to Arsenal on 29 November, assuming the injury keeps him out for eight weeks, and he could also miss further domestic and European games.

His absence will put City’s attacking options to the test in a run of games that is now set to be very demanding. Jeremy Doku and the rest of the front line might have more chances to make up for him on the flank, given Maresca’s approach.

City will keep an eye on the condition of Erling Haaland, who seemed to pick up a knock during the Ipswich win. Maresca said the Norwegian might be available for AEK Athens and confirmed the final decision is awaited.