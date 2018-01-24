Chelsea boss Antonio Conte insisted that the club were never in the race to land Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal as they cannot think of matching his salary requirements. He also talked about the financial dominance being created by Manchester United and Manchester City which can soo see them leave behind other top clubs in terms of spending.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has admitted that the club were never in the race for the signing of Alexis Sanchez and are far behind the two Manchester giants in terms of financial prowess. He also reckoned that he would love to buy the Premier League title like the two Manchester clubs are trying to do. The Chilean forward who signed for Manchester United in a move that is set to make him one of the top earners in England was also on the radars of Chelsea and Manchester City.

Sanchez is set to earn a staggering £500,000-a-week as the forward embraces his last big professional contract. The reigning English champions will be taking on Arsenal in the 2nd leg of the semifinals of the Carabao Cup where they will have to suffice without striker Alvaro Morata who is recovering from an injury. Chelsea are desperately searching for a striker in the transfer window and have identified Roma’s Edin Dzeko as a suitable option, but Conte insists the club are far from matching the spending strength of United and City.

“We never were in this race (for Alexis Sanchez). Ever. Especially because one of the reasons was this amount of salary. This is the market,” Conte said in the pre-match press Conference before Arsenal game. He further explained how the two Manchester clubs are using the money to dominate football while the other teams are struggling to keep pace.

“In this moment there are two teams in this league who are ‘top’. They stay there. The others have to fight for a place in the Champions League. If you want to buy Messi, Ronaldo, now Sanchez the same, you must be ready to pay his salary. It depends upon the targets, the players you want to buy,” he was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

But Conte insisted that he will keep striving hard with the club and the players that he has at his disposal to get the best results. Chelsea are currently at the third spot in the Premier League table with a difference of 15 points from leaders City but sit only three points behind second-placed Manchester United.

“I’m doing a fantastic job — my players the same. It’s not important if you reach the final or win a trophy or win the league. The most important thing is to see if the coach and players are working very hard and very well. This, for me, is a successful season,” he noted.

However, he expressed concerns over being able to successfully defend the title as the two top teams continue to strengthen their squad significantly and invest undaunted money to bring in world-class players.

“Now it’s not simple to think about doing this (finishing above them) because these big teams continue to improve and invest a lot of money. If you continue to have this type of gap, it’s not only here in England. These two big clubs can become seriously dangerous for other teams in the world,” said the Chelsea boss who tasted success in his debut season with the club.