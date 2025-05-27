Pant, who had struggled throughout the tournament, rediscovered his form in what turned out to be LSG’s final game of the season. He reached his hundred in the 18th over by lofting the ball over extra cover for a boundary—getting to the milestone in just 54 balls.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, wife of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli, caught fans’ attention during an intense IPL 2025 match. Her reaction went viral after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant celebrated his century with a dramatic flip.

Rishabh Pant Stuns with Century and Acrobatic Celebration

Pant, who had struggled throughout the tournament, rediscovered his form in what turned out to be LSG’s final game of the season. He reached his hundred in the 18th over by lofting the ball over extra cover for a boundary—getting to the milestone in just 54 balls.

To celebrate, the 27-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman performed a backflip, drawing mixed reactions from the crowd and cameras capturing Anushka Sharma’s surprised reaction.

Anushka Sharma’s Response Goes Viral

Seated in the stands, Anushka was seen conversing with a woman beside her just moments after Pant’s flip. The clip quickly gained traction on social media, with fans speculating about her reaction. Though her exact words weren’t clear, her body language indicated amusement or surprise.

Despite Pant’s heroic knock of 118* off 61 balls, it wasn’t enough for LSG. RCB successfully chased the target of 228, thanks to a half-century from Virat Kohli (54) and a powerful unbeaten 85 from Jitesh Sharma. The win came with eight balls and six wickets remaining, ending LSG’s IPL 2025 campaign on a sour note.

Rishabh pant scored century, did his celebration but that lady {friend of Anushka Sharma} called him “Stupid”💔🙂 – WE ARE WITH RISHABH PANT…!! pic.twitter.com/bPzLLsuuFo — Gillfied⁷ (@Gill_Iss) May 27, 2025

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Pant admitted that despite his personal success, the team’s failure to capitalize on key moments cost them the season. He emphasized the importance of maintaining performance throughout the full 40 overs of a match.

“Eventually you’ve got to play 40 overs of good cricket. Twenty overs aren’t going to save you. I was trying to maintain intensity and read the field, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out,” said Pant.

Pant acknowledged that LSG had flashes of brilliance in both batting and bowling departments but were unable to sustain momentum when it mattered most. As the season ends, he stated his desire to take a short break and regroup mentally before moving forward.

“There will be a lot of areas to discuss, but right now I just want to switch off for a few days,” he added.