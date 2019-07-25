After Rohit Sharma unfollowed Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, actor shared an emotional post on Instagram. The recent episode has cleared that everything is not going well between both the players and Indian dressing room.

After a heartbreaking defeat in the World Cup semis against New Zealand, another bad news has arrived for the Indian cricket fans. According to the reports, there is a rift going on between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Today, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma unfollowed actor and Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma days after he unfollowed Virat Kohli. Stamping the speculations, Rohit’s recent act made it clear that everything is not going well between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and the environment of the Indian dressing room is not healthy.

Hours after Rohit unfollowed Anushka, she posted a status on Instagram saying, A wise man once said nothing only truth can shake hands with silence in a mess of false appearances.

Reports claim that after facing a defeat against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semis, the relationship of players has been disturbed, which needs to be resolved at the earliest. Reports say Virat and Rohit haven’t spoken to each other from last few weeks and recently broke their friendship on social media site Instagram too.

The news went berzerk on Social Media, and people were wondering like whether the two cricketers want to play with each other or not.

