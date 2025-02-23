Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
  Anushka's Love Knows No Boundaries: Showers Praise On Virat Kohli After His 51st ODI Century

Anushka’s Love Knows No Boundaries: Showers Praise On Virat Kohli After His 51st ODI Century

Following Kohli’s historic 51st ODI century, Anushka took to Instagram to express her admiration.

Anushka’s Love Knows No Boundaries: Showers Praise On Virat Kohli After His 51st ODI Century


Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma showered love on her husband, Virat Kohli, after the star cricketer delivered a match-winning performance against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025. Kohli, known as the “Chase Master,” played an unbeaten knock of 100 runs, securing India’s dominant six-wicket victory over their arch-rivals in Dubai on Sunday.

Following Kohli’s historic 51st ODI century, Anushka took to Instagram to express her admiration. She shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram story, featuring a picture of Kohli giving a thumbs-up, accompanied by a heart emoji. The actress’ gesture quickly went viral, with fans celebrating the couple’s unwavering bond and Kohli’s extraordinary achievement.

Here is Anushka’s IG story:

In addition to his century, the Indian cricket legend also reached the milestone of 14,000 ODI runs, becoming the fastest player in history to achieve this feat. He now joins the elite company of Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara in the 14k ODI runs club, further solidifying his legacy in the sport.

After leading India to victory, Kohli wasted no time in connecting with his wife. Reports suggest that he immediately made a video call to Anushka, sharing his joy and excitement with her. While Anushka is often seen cheering for Kohli from the stands, she was notably absent from the stadium this time, making their post-match call even more special.

Despite the celebrations, Kohli admitted that maintaining his intensity on the field is a demanding task. “It takes a lot out of me to perform at this level consistently, but moments like these make it all worth it,” he said in the post-match presentation.

As fans continue to revel in Kohli’s masterclass, Anushka’s sweet tribute adds yet another heartwarming moment to their much-loved relationship, proving that even miles apart, the duo remains each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

