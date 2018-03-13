Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho feels anything can happen if the Premier League giants reach last eight of UEFA Champions League. The Red Devils will host La Liga team Sevilla in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie on Tuesday at Old Trafford. Talking to reporters ahead of United's clash, Mourinho admitted that his side are not one of the best teams in the UEFA Champions League competition and certainly not the favourites to win the coveted title.

Manchester United have been beaten just once in nine home games against La Liga outfits. While their opponents have never emerged victorious against any English side in the Champions League, Mourinho’s men have witnessed only 7 defeats in their last 69 Champions League games at Old Trafford. Speaking ahead of his side’s Round of 16-second leg clash with Los Rojiblancos, the Special One feels that United are not among the best teams in the ongoing competition but anything can happen if they arrive in the last eight of the tournament.

“I think we are not one of the best teams in the competition,” Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was quoted as saying in his pre-match news conference.”But I think that when a team arrives in the last eight anything can happen,” he added. The Special One is no stranger when it comes to winning major accolades despite playing with the tag of less-favourites. Mourinho took centre-stage with Porto in 2003 when he registered his first Champions League title with the Portuguese giants. Mourinho did the same with Inter Milan in 2009. “When you are in the last 16 it looks really, really far [away] but when the team gets in the last eight you start smelling semi-finals,” Mourinho said. “I think when a team gets into the last eight the feeling is you are [competing] among the best but anything can happen,” he added.

