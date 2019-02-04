Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh recently bumped into Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor at Mumbai Airport. Despite having a celebrity tag for himself Yuvraj still lives his fanboy moments as he asks Shakti Kapoor to recreate his iconic dialogue "Aoo Lalita". See the video below

Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh who survived cancer in 2012 always tries to engage with his fans through Instagram and also makes efforts to live his life to the fullest. Recently in his Instagram post, Yuvraj posted a new video featuring veteran Bollywood actor and most celebrated comic villain Shakti Kapoor. The all-rounder cricketer introduced him as an all-time rockstar and made him echo his iconic dialogue. Yuvi went all smiles as Shakti started by praising him, telling him how much fans love him and also wishing to see him hitting more sixes in future. After which Yuvraj asked Shakti to perform the famous dialogue “Aooo Lalita”.

Yuvraj Singh was diagnosed with cancer in his left lung in the year 2011. Yuvraj underwent chemotherapy treatment in Boston and Indianapolis. Yuvraj fought hard with his illness and was discharged from the hospital in March 2012 after completing his final cycle of chemo. He made his international comeback in a T20 match in September against New Zealand and also took part in 2012 T20 world cup where his performance was appreciated. Two years ago, Yuvi got married to Hazel Keech who is an actress, dancer, comedian and regression therapist.

Lately, Yuvraj also did a shoot for Vogue magazine with a red car behind and posted it on Instagram, where former cricketer Gautam Gambhir left a comment on the post saying लाल मेरे दिल का हाल है, लगता तुझ पे कमाल है, Yuvi शादी के बाद तेरा क्या हाल है???

