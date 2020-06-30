As the Covid-19 pandemic swept across India, worldwide and Indian Government imposed an intense lockdown, thousand of people walked back to the homes many miles away from the cities where they had working.

Indian wedding are known for enormous amount of waste. And in time of crises like these, where Covid-19 has changed the way we imagine and action. Former World number one Deepika Kumari is the only Indian archer to win world cup gold medal – World Cup (stage 3) in salt lake city (USA) in 2018. She also won gold in the (World Cup stage 2) in Antalay, Turkey in 2012. India gigantic archer Deepika Kumari exchange ring with exceptional archer Atanu Das who created hat-trick of bronze medals in the Asian Championship 2019 in Bangkok in December. 2018.

Archer associated couple coupling are making eco-friendly wedding in the time of COVID-19 on June 30 2020. Now they will be the first archer couple to tie the knot on today (30th June).

Long exposure during national Camp and training breed the familiarity and thus Indian table tennis has many tales of Sporting couples.

Sania and Shoaib

The most popular sports star well- known in sporting history, Indian ace tennis star Sania Mirza and former world number one tennis doubles and six Grand Slam winner and former Pakistani cricket captain Shoaib Iqbal Malik tide knot. The couple got married after five month of courtship. Ace star Sania Mirza on May11, 2020, become the first Indian to win the Fed Cup Heart Award for her successful returned to the tennis court post – motherhood.

Sakshi Malik & Satyawart Kadian

Sakshi Malik created history by becoming the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal, a bronze in the women’s freestyle 58 kg category at the Rio Olympic on 17th, August 2016. After winning she married boyfriend and fine wrestler Satyawart Kadian in Rohtak in April 2017. Satyawart has won the bronze medal in the 2010 Youth Olympic in Singapore from August 14 – 26, silver in the 2014.Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and bronze Asian Wrestling Championship in Kazakhstan, 2014.

Saina & P. Kashap

Saina and Parupali Kashap love blossomed between training session, as both player have training under guidance of great player turned coach Pullela Gopichand, whose training has been churning out world class champions. After the unsuccessful marriage cricketer Dinesh Karthik found love in squash champion Deepika Pallikal two best player in the discipline wed in Chennai on August 20, 2015.

Geeta-Pawan, Babita-Vivek

Wrestler Geeta Phogat, eldest of the Phogat sisters married Delhi based wrestler Pawan Kumar in January 2017, in Bhiwani Haryana. Great actor and director Amir Khan was star attraction at the wedding as his movie was inspired by the story. Narsingh Yadav, a medalist at World Championship got married to another wrestler Shilpi Sheron.

Ishant & Pratima

Indian pacer Ishant Sharma got married to long friend Pratima singh belong to the family of famous Singh sister, all international basketball players. Pratima Singh was the part of Indian Team at 2010 and 2014 Asian Games. She also represented the Indian Team in the 2006 Commonwealth Game in Melbourne.

Vinesh & Somveer

Geeta and Babita Phogat cousin sister Vinesh put India on the world map by winning a first gold for India in the 2018 Asian Games and first women to win back-to-back Asian Games medals. She was a bronze at the 2014 Incheon Asian Games in the 48 kg category. After winning a gold for wrestling at the Asian Games, 2018 in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia. On her return,Vinesh exchange her rings with beau Somvir Rathi, who use to be a Greco-Roman national wrestler.

Chetan & Jawala

Chetan Anand and Jawala Gutta Playing mixed doubles has led to great intimacy, love win all. Like other Badminton too married such as Late Syed Modi married Ameeta Kulkarni, erstwhile Andhraites great player and now one of the highest in national active coaches Pulla Gopichand married P.V.V.Lakshmi, Vikram Bisht an alumnus Hansraj College, University of Delhi married Madhumita Goswami of Bangal also got married. Former Test player Ashok Mankad and Nirupama Mankad, International Tennis player.

(The writer is a former Associate Professor, Delhi University)

