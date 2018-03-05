The hot gossip in town is about cricketer Hardik Pandya and television actress Eli Avaram. As per the news, both of them are dating each other and was recently spotted at Airport. Both of them were sitting in the same car when they got caught on camera. Although Hardik and Eli have not announced their relationship officially, they were spotted together many time.

The affair between cricketers and Bollywood actors is not a new thing. We know many big names stars who were and are dating each other. Some of them have also taken their relationship to the perfect stage by getting married. Cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is the best example who recently got married. While, names like MS Dhoni-Deepika Padukone, Yuvraj Singh – Kim Sharma, Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra and many others.

The hot gossip in town is about cricketer Hardik Pandya and television actress Eli Avaram. As per the news, both of them are dating each other and was recently spotted at Airport. Both of them were sitting in the same car when they got caught on camera. Both of them were spotted together before Hardik Pandya left for the Tri-series in Sri Lanka. The news of their affair came to light as Eli was spotted in Hardik’s brother, Krunal Pandeya’s wedding, a few months ago. Both of them were also snapped together in Shikhar Dhawan’s daughter’s birthday bash, where other cricketers and their wives were present.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Jose Mourinho failing to get best out of Anthony Martial and Alexis Sanchez, says Le Saux

Although Hardik and Eli have not announced their relationship officially, they were spotted together many time. At the airport, Actress tried hard to cover her face and ignore media but she got caught on camera. The two have been trying hard to keep their relationship under wraps because they have their careers to look forward too.

ALSO READ: Here’s why captain cool MS Dhoni was spotted dressed as a warrior in viral TV commercial

ALSO READ: Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula slams trolls for abusing Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App