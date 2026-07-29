Are Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Leaving London? Report Claims India Star Purchases ₹18.29 Crore Worth House In Mumbai

Team India batting stalwart Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma could be returning to India in the coming days or months, thereby leaving London. Several media reports have claimed that the Delhi-born cricketer has purchased a luxury home in Versova, Mumbai for a whopping ₹18.29 crore and will stay there moving forward. Is there any truth to this?

Are Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma leaving London?

Having reportedly relocated to London in February 2024, if not permanently, the couple have shifted base and stayed there ever since. They did so reportedly to stay away from the intense media scrutiny but they could be returning to India permanently, if latest reports are to be believed. Nevertheless, there has been no hint from either Kohli or Anushka about the same.

🚨 Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Set to Return to Mumbai 🚨 Virat Kohli has purchased a luxury home in Versova, Mumbai, for ₹18.29 crore. According to reports, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are set to leave London and move back to Mumbai, where they will live once again. pic.twitter.com/xE2a03qdEP — Central Cricket (@arshdeep3444) July 29, 2026







The right-handed batter could be moving to India temporarily to stay close to the Indian team or coaching staff, keeping in mind the stacked schedule over the next three months or so. After the three-game ODI series against the West Indies that begins on September 27, the Men in Blue will travel to New Zealand for five 50-over games and return home to face Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in three ODIs each.

How did Virat Kohli perform in his most recent outing for Team India?

The former Indian captain last donned the blue jersey during the recently-concluded ODI series against England and compiled scores of 5, 65 and 74 to finish with 144 runs in the leg. Nevertheless, the tourists failed to win the series, majorly due to injuries mid-series to the likes of Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite the 2-1 series loss, Kohli has firmly kept himself afloat to represent India in the 2027 World Cup next year in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The veteran had a tournament to remember in 2023, aggregating a record-breaking 765 runs but it went in a losing cause as Australia stunned overwhelming favourites India in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But both Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be keen to finish their careers by winning the World Cup in 2027.