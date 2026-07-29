LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Are Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Leaving London? Report Claims India Star Purchases ₹18.29 Crore Worth House In Mumbai

Are Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Leaving London? Report Claims India Star Purchases ₹18.29 Crore Worth House In Mumbai

Team India batting stalwart Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma could be returning to India in the coming days or months, thereby leaving London.

Are Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Leaving London? Report Claims India Star Purchases ₹18.29 Worth House In Mumbai. (Image Credits: X)
Are Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Leaving London? Report Claims India Star Purchases ₹18.29 Worth House In Mumbai. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-29 21:49 IST

Team India batting stalwart Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma could be returning to India in the coming days or months, thereby leaving London. Several media reports have claimed that the Delhi-born cricketer has purchased a luxury home in Versova, Mumbai for a whopping ₹18.29 crore and will stay there moving forward. Is there any truth to this?

You Might Be Interested In

Are Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma leaving London?

Having reportedly relocated to London in February 2024, if not permanently, the couple have shifted base and stayed there ever since. They did so reportedly to stay away from the intense media scrutiny but they could be returning to India permanently, if latest reports are to be believed. Nevertheless, there has been no hint from either Kohli or Anushka about the same.



The right-handed batter could be moving to India temporarily to stay close to the Indian team or coaching staff, keeping in mind the stacked schedule over the next three months or so. After the three-game ODI series against the West Indies that begins on September 27, the Men in Blue will travel to New Zealand for five 50-over games and return home to face Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in three ODIs each.

How did Virat Kohli perform in his most recent outing for Team India?

The former Indian captain last donned the blue jersey during the recently-concluded ODI series against England and compiled scores of 5, 65 and 74 to finish with 144 runs in the leg. Nevertheless, the tourists failed to win the series, majorly due to injuries mid-series to the likes of Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Despite the 2-1 series loss, Kohli has firmly kept himself afloat to represent India in the 2027 World Cup next year in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The veteran had a tournament to remember in 2023, aggregating a record-breaking 765 runs but it went in a losing cause as Australia stunned overwhelming favourites India in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. But both Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be keen to finish their careers by winning the World Cup in 2027.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Are Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Leaving London? Report Claims India Star Purchases ₹18.29 Crore Worth House In Mumbai
Tags: anushka sharma

RELATED News

Brazilian Defender Victor Gabriel Suspended Until Opponent Recovers After Horror Tackle: WATCH Viral Video

India Legend Sachin Tendulkar Pays Emotional Tribute To Coach Ramakant Achrekar On Guru Purnima

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Elevated To Leadership Role As East Zone Squad Named For Duleep Trophy 2026

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Assured More Medals As Ankush Panghal And Narender Berwal Enter Semi-Finals

Who Is Sachin Siwach? Haryana Boxer Assures India Of 3rd Boxing Medal On Day 7 And 7th Overall In Commonwealth Games

LATEST NEWS

Explained: Is Sheikh Hasina Returning To Bangladesh? Legal Risks, Charges And Political Impact

Who Are The Two People Karan Johar Says Changed His Life? Filmmaker Reveals On Guru Purnima

Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2026: 32,388 Teacher Posts To Be Filled Under TRE 4; Notification Soon

4-Year-Old Girl Abused in School Washroom in Rajasthan, Police Launch Hunt for Accused

Is Rubina Dilaik Fine? Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Promo Shows Actress Unconscious After Helicopter Stunt; Here’s What Happened

MH CET CAP Law 5-Year LLB Final Merit List 2026 Out: Check How To Download Maharashtra Law PDF

Russia Puts Telegram Founder Pavel Durov on International Wanted List: What’s Behind the Terrorism Charges?

Who Is Sachin Siwach? Haryana Boxer Assures India Of 3rd Boxing Medal On Day 7 And 7th Overall In Commonwealth Games

34th Annual Hussain Day Convention in Bengaluru: Salim Merchant, MP Pawan Khera, Imran Masood and Religious Leaders Call for Global Peace

Did Sussanne Khan Just Take A Dig At Netflix’s Lock Upp 2 During Her Alliance Visit? Says  ‘The Other Show Is Not That Good’

Are Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Leaving London? Report Claims India Star Purchases ₹18.29 Crore Worth House In Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Leaving London? Report Claims India Star Purchases ₹18.29 Crore Worth House In Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Leaving London? Report Claims India Star Purchases ₹18.29 Crore Worth House In Mumbai
Are Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Leaving London? Report Claims India Star Purchases ₹18.29 Crore Worth House In Mumbai
Are Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Leaving London? Report Claims India Star Purchases ₹18.29 Crore Worth House In Mumbai
Are Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Leaving London? Report Claims India Star Purchases ₹18.29 Crore Worth House In Mumbai

QUICK LINKS