Are You A CSK Fan? Check Out Chennai Super Kings’ Full IPL 2025 Fixtures

The IPL 2025 schedule is out, and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans have plenty to cheer about!

The much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 schedule has been officially announced, bringing excitement to cricket fans worldwide. Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by the legendary MS Dhoni, will kickstart their campaign with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23.

CSK To Face MI And RCB Twice In The Group Stage

In a major treat for fans, CSK will face both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) twice in the group stage. The second encounter against MI will be played at the Wankhede Stadium on April 20, while their two fixtures against RCB are scheduled for March 28 at Chepauk and May 3 in Bengaluru.

𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗛 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗪𝗛𝗜𝗦𝗧𝗟𝗘𝗦 & 𝗬𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗩𝗘,

2⃣0⃣2⃣5⃣- Here we come! 🦁🔥 #WhistlePodu #TheSummerIsComing pic.twitter.com/Qx15ZejJhk
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 16, 2025

Key Highlights Of CSK’s IPL 2025 Schedule

CSK will play their first match against Mumbai Indians on March 23 in Chennai.

Their much-anticipated clash against RCB, featuring Virat Kohli, is set for March 28 at home and May 3 away.

CSK will play against Delhi Capitals only once, with the match scheduled at Chepauk on April 5.

The team will play 14 league matches, with seven at home and seven away.

CSK’s Full IPL 2025 Schedule

Date Day Opponent Venue March 23 Sunday Mumbai Indians Chennai March 28 Friday Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai March 30 Sunday Rajasthan Royals Guwahati April 5 Saturday Delhi Capitals Chennai April 8 Tuesday Punjab Kings Mullanpur April 11 Friday Kolkata Knight Riders Chennai April 14 Monday Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow April 20 Sunday Mumbai Indians Mumbai April 25 Friday Sunrisers Hyderabad Chennai April 30 Wednesday Punjab Kings Chennai May 3 Saturday Royal Challengers Bengaluru Bengaluru May 7 Wednesday Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata May 12 Monday Rajasthan Royals Chennai May 18 Sunday Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐚𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐮𝐤! 💛🔙 MS Dhoni's farewell #IPL season kicks off on March 23 with a blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians. 🐐💛 An unforgettable chapter begins in IPL 2025 – are you ready? 🏏#IPL2025 #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/n1TUia3ww4 — Indian Cricket Team (@incricketteam) February 16, 2025

Playoff Venues Announced

The IPL 2025 season will be played across 13 venues, featuring 74 matches over 65 days. The playoffs are set to take place in Hyderabad and Kolkata. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator, while Qualifier 2 and the final will be held at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

CSK Fans Buzzing With Excitement

As soon as the schedule was released, CSK fans took to social media to express their enthusiasm. Many were thrilled about MS Dhoni leading the side once again, while others eagerly anticipated the high-voltage encounters against Mumbai Indians and RCB.

March 28 at Chepauk

March 28 at Chepauk

May 3 at Chinnaswamy Chokli and rcb fans will be owned brutally 👍🏻#CSK #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/23pgRJT4VG — 𝙎 𝙃 𝘼 𝙍 𝘼 𝙉 (@Sha_official143) February 16, 2025

With a well-balanced squad and a legacy of success, CSK is all set to put on a thrilling show in IPL 2025. Fans can now mark their calendars and gear up for another electrifying season of cricket.

