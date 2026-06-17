Argentina 3-0 Algeria: Lionel Messi Equals All-Time FIFA World Cup Goals Record, Overtakes Cristiano Ronaldo With Historic Hat-Trick | WATCH All Goals

Argentina national football team vs Algeria national football team: Ageing like fine wine, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi demonstrated that he is still the greatest of all time by leading the reigning champions Argentina to a 3-0 victory over Algeria with an incredible performance of touch football. For the La Albiceleste, Messi began his FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a spectacular performance that the entire world could watch and enjoy.

With his first World Cup hat-trick, Lionel Messi is now tied with Germany’s Miroslav Klose as the top scorer in men’s World Cup history with 16 goals. He is the oldest player to ever score a hat-trick at a World Cup, having done it just one week before turning 39.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi stars with hat-trick in Argentina vs Algeria







Notably, Messi scored the hat-trick exactly 20 years since his first World Cup goal, which came on June 16, 2006, in Argentina’s 6-0 win over Serbia in the 2006 World Cup. In his 200th appearance for Argentina. A quick free-kick from De Paul found Messi in midfield, and the captain took off through the heart of the pitch. Spotting an opening, he unleashes a thunderous strike from distance that brushes the fingertips of Luca Zidane before crashing into the top corner as Argentina found the first goal of the day in the 17th minute.







It was Messi once again on the scoresheet, after a clever disguised pass set Gonzalez free down the left wing. Gonzalez delivered a cross into the box that was heroically cleared to Mac Allister in midfield. The Liverpool star struck from range, but Zidane could only push the low effort into a dangerous area. Messi, who had quietly positioned himself, reacted quickest to tap in the rebound for one of the easiest goals of his career.

Omgggggg

No more debate⚽️🐐👌 Hattrick from legend Messi https://t.co/tnVZvbKqn6 pic.twitter.com/LhmKWfxa4D — MARVEL 💛 (@Mar_vel26) June 17, 2026







In the 76th minute, Messi started the move himself with a mazy dribble in the centre circle before releasing it wide to Nico Gonzalez on the left. The substitute had taken a touch and then laid it back to Messi on the edge of the box. What followed was inevitable, as the Argentine legend curled a low drive into the bottom corner to complete his hat-trick.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi goes past Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi broke Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for being the oldest player to score a hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup. The Argentine, who will be turning 39, scored all three goals in Argentina’s win over Algeria. Notably, Ronaldo had scored a hat-trick against Spain in the 2018 edition of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi escapes red card

La tarjeta roja que le han perdonado a Messi es una vergüenza eh. Vaya escándalo tú.pic.twitter.com/jnK87C6RkH — gam (@mbafraaude) June 17, 2026









There was a controversial moment in the game which saw Lionel Messi escaping being booked. The Argentine captain struck one of the Algeria national football team defenders on the back of the leg with his studs. The incident could have easily resulted in a red card for the forward. However, he was not even shown the yellow card, triggering fan reactions online.

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