Argentina Add Insult To Injury For England Football Fans, Announce Commemorate Day for World Cup Semi-final Win

Argentina Add Insult To Injury For England Football Fans: The Argentine Football Association (AFA) has officially declared July 15 as its annual ‘National Football Teams Day’ to commemorate Argentina’s dramatic 2-1 victory over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. The decision was approved during an executive board meeting on Wednesday, with the AFA describing the date as one of the most memorable in the country’s football history after Lionel Scaloni’s side produced a stunning comeback to book their place in the World Cup final.

Why Has Argentina Declared July 15 as National Football Teams Day?

According to the AFA, July 15 will now be celebrated every year in honour of Argentina’s comeback win over England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final in Atlanta. England had taken the lead before goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez turned the contest around, sparking wild celebrations across Argentina and sending the reigning South American champions into the final.

In an official statement published on its website, the AFA said the date was chosen to commemorate “Argentina’s historic victory over England in the World Cup semi-final,” adding that Scaloni’s team overcame a one-goal deficit to secure one of the country’s most memorable World Cup victories.

How Did Argentina Beat England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-final?

England looked on course for a place in the final after taking the lead, but Argentina responded in emphatic fashion. Enzo Fernandez restored parity before Lautaro Martinez netted the decisive goal to complete a remarkable turnaround and seal a 2-1 victory.

The win sparked nationwide celebrations and further strengthened Lionel Scaloni’s legacy as Argentina reached another FIFA World Cup final. Although Argentina eventually finished runners-up after losing to Spain in the title clash, the semi-final triumph over England remains one of the defining moments of their 2026 campaign.

AFA’s Decision Adds to England’s World Cup Heartbreak

The announcement is likely to further sting England supporters, with the World Cup semi-final defeat ending their hopes of lifting a first FIFA World Cup title since 1966. By permanently marking July 15 as National Football Teams Day, the AFA has ensured that Argentina’s famous comeback victory over England will be celebrated annually as part of the country’s football history.