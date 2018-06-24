Argentina now desperately needs to win the Tuesday game against Nigeria in order to advance to the round of 16 stage. And in order to do so, they will be hoping that the Lionel Messi and co shake off their poor form and put in a performance of a lifetime.

Argentina will have a monumental task at hand when they meet Nigeria on June 26, Tuesday, to play their final Group D match in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia. The match will be of prime significance because Argentina’s round of 16 hopes are currently hanging by a thread and a win or loss against the Super Eagles will seal La Albiceleste’s fate.

The star-studded attack of Argentina which consists of Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria is arguably the finest attack in the current world cup. But that attack has seen a spectacular dip in form causing the total collapse of the whole Argentinian team.

After playing two group matches, Argentina lies at the bottom of their pool table with just one point. The South American side submitted to a 1-1 draw to a hard-working Iceland team while succumbed to a 3-0 humiliation at the hands of a high-flying Croatia.

Croatia currently leads the Group D with 6 points from two games while Nigeria follows on second with 3 points which they secured after a 2-0 victory over Iceland.

Iceland, on the other hand, lies at the third spot with 1 point courtesy to their hard-earned draw and is only separated from Argentina on better goal difference.

Argentina now desperately needs to win the Tuesday game against Nigeria in order to advance to the round of 16 stage.

And if Iceland, which is on par with Argentina in the group table, also manages to win their final fixture against Croatia, then Argentina will need a better goal difference to secure the second spot in the table.

In order to get a better goal difference, Argentina will be required to beat Nigeria with a big goal margin. Jorge Sampaoli will be hoping his attacking lineup fire on all cylinders when they face the Super Eagles.

