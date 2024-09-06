Argentina Cruise to 3-0 Victory Over Chile in World Cup Qualifier

iverpool's Alexis Mac Allister put Argentina ahead just three minutes into the second half, converting a cross from Julian Alvarez.

Argentina comfortably secured a 3-0 win against Chile in their latest 2026 World Cup qualifier on Thursday. With goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Julian Alvarez, and Paulo Dybala, the reigning Copa America champions extended their lead at the top of the South American qualifying standings.

Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister put Argentina ahead just three minutes into the second half, converting a cross from Julian Alvarez. The home crowd at the Monumental Stadium erupted in celebration as Argentina took control of the game.

Julian Alvarez, the Atletico Madrid forward, followed up his assist with a stunning long-range goal to make it 2-0. In stoppage time, Paulo Dybala, who came on as a substitute, capped off the victory with a third goal, assisted by Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho.

With this win, Argentina sits comfortably atop the South American qualifiers with 18 points, five points ahead of second-placed Uruguay. Despite missing captain Lionel Messi, who is out due to an ankle injury, Argentina’s strong performance has bolstered their chances of securing a spot in the 2026 World Cup.

In addition to the victory, the night was marked by a tribute to Angel Di Maria, who recently retired from international football. The heartfelt farewell at the Monumental Stadium added an emotional touch to Argentina’s dominant performance.

Also Read: PM Modi Returns To Delhi After Concluding Official Visits To Singapore & Brunei