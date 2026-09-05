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Home > Sports News > Argentina New Captain: Cristian Romero Set to Inherit Lionel Messi’s Armband After 2026 FIFA World Cup | Report

Argentina New Captain: Cristian Romero Set to Inherit Lionel Messi’s Armband After 2026 FIFA World Cup | Report

Lionel Messi’s retirement leaves the Argentina national football team searching for a new captain, with Cristian Romero emerging as the favourite to lead the Argentina national team. The Tottenham defender’s leadership, defensive strength and experience make him the leading successor to the legendary Argentine No. 10.

Lionel Messi and Cristian Romero in frame. Image Credit: AFP
Lionel Messi and Cristian Romero in frame. Image Credit: AFP

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-05 09:57 IST

Argentina New Captain: Lionel Messi’s decision to hang up his international boots ended a great story that will always be part of Argentina’s football history. The 39-year-old announced the end of his international career after the Argentina national football team’s journey through the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they lost to Spain 1-0, and the death of his father, Jorge Messi. Messi departs as the team’s top goalscorer and most-capped player, having clinched the 2021 and 2024 Copa America titles and the 2022 World Cup.

Now, after having been deprived of the legendary No. 10 in their squad, Argentina have to look for someone else to take up their mantle as leader – and who better than the young, talented defender Cristian “Cuti” Romero, who they now say will be taking on the big task to captain Argentina national football team.

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Cristian Romero: The Favourite To Replace Lionel Messi As Argentina Captain

Romero would not be a complete stranger as a leader of the Argentine national team. This defender already knew that Messi and Nicolás Otamendi would be ahead of him in the captaincy hierarchy, and his promotion is not very unexpected after Messi’s departure. And the press has reported on several occasions that there is a good number of coaches and fellow players supporting Romero.

Romero, who will turn 29 soon, everyone knows is one of Lionel Scaloni’s most relied-upon players. The Spanish tactician often puts him in a key role on the pitch: the last year and a half have seen the defender playing in a successful team that has won the 2021 Copa America, 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America. Romero’s loud presence, his constant desire to defend at all costs, and his ability to motivate the other players during the game have been key reasons for his emergence as a team captain.

His captain characteristics during the 2026 World Cup were also obvious. He opened the scoring in a dramatic 3-2 comeback against Egypt in the Round of 16 with a header, and later on Messi and Enzo Fernández added the remaining goals.

Romero’s partnership with Messi might lead to better understanding and cooperation. The defender has played with Messi for a few years, and the legend himself has publicly stated how important Romero is to the team’s defensive organisation.

Who Else Could Captain Argentina?

Romero is the favorite, but Argentina have a few veteran options they could go for: Martinez is an obvious candidate as a leader because of his personality, years of club experience, and most importantly, his contribution to the team when they were crowned champions. Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernández can also evolve as leaders of the team in the years to come.

But Romero seems to be a clear choice. He is the connecting factor between the old-timers Argentina has who dominated for years and the fresh new crop that can be their team’s future.

With the exit of Messi, there will be no doubt that an immense leadership gap will be created, but Argentina seems to have pinpointed the guy who can be the right filler for that gap: Cristian Romero.

Also Read: Real Madrid vs Real Betis: Troy Parrott Haunts Jose Mourinho as Kylian Mbappe Misses Penalty in Shock La Liga Defeat

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Argentina New Captain: Cristian Romero Set to Inherit Lionel Messi’s Armband After 2026 FIFA World Cup | Report
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Argentina New Captain: Cristian Romero Set to Inherit Lionel Messi’s Armband After 2026 FIFA World Cup | Report
Argentina New Captain: Cristian Romero Set to Inherit Lionel Messi’s Armband After 2026 FIFA World Cup | Report
Argentina New Captain: Cristian Romero Set to Inherit Lionel Messi’s Armband After 2026 FIFA World Cup | Report
Argentina New Captain: Cristian Romero Set to Inherit Lionel Messi’s Armband After 2026 FIFA World Cup | Report

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