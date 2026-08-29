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Home > Sports News > Argentina Stun Co-Hosts Netherlands to Win Third FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, Dutch Fail to Win Fourth Consecutive Title

Argentina Stun Co-Hosts Netherlands to Win Third FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, Dutch Fail to Win Fourth Consecutive Title

Argentina Win FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026: Argentina ended the Netherlands' hopes of winning a fourth consecutive FIH Women's Hockey World Cup title by beating the co-hosts 3-1 in a penalty shootout in the final. The victory ended Argentina's 16-year wait for the world title and saw Las Leonas claim their third Women's Hockey World Cup crown. Here is a look at Argentina's triumph and the complete list of Women's Hockey World Cup winners from 1974 to 2026.

Argentina Stun Co-Hosts Netherlands to Win Third FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, Dutch Fail to Win Fourth Consecutive Title
Argentina Stun Co-Hosts Netherlands to Win Third FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, Dutch Fail to Win Fourth Consecutive Title

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 21:56 IST

Argentina Win FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026: Argentina ended the Netherlands’ hopes of winning a fourth consecutive FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup title by beating the co-hosts 3-1 in a penalty shootout in the final. The victory ended Argentina’s 16-year wait for the world title and saw Las Leonas claim their third Women’s Hockey World Cup crown. Here is a look at Argentina’s triumph and the complete list of Women’s Hockey World Cup winners from 1974 to 2026.

Argentina Stun Netherlands to Win Women’s Hockey World Cup 2026

Argentina defeated hosts Netherlands 3-1 on penalties to lift the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup for the first time since 2010. The triumph marked Argentina’s third world title and came 16 years after their previous championship victory.

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The Netherlands, meanwhile, had to settle for a runner-up finish on home soil. The result ended their bid for a fourth consecutive World Cup title and represented their fifth runner-up finish in the history of the tournament.

Argentina’s Third Women’s Hockey World Cup Title

Argentina’s latest triumph adds another chapter to their rich history in women’s hockey. Their previous titles came in 2002 and 2010, with both victories coming against the Netherlands in the final. Their 2026 success therefore saw them once again overcome the Dutch on the biggest stage.

Netherlands Miss Out on Fourth Consecutive World Cup Title

The Netherlands had entered the 2026 edition as defending champions and had been the dominant force in the Women’s Hockey World Cup for several years. The Dutch had won the previous three editions in 2014, 2018 and 2022, but their reign came to an end after Argentina prevailed in the final.

FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup Winners: Full List

  • 1974: Netherlands – beat Argentina 1-0
  • 1976: West Germany – beat Argentina 2-0
  • 1978: Netherlands – beat West Germany 1-0
  • 1981: West Germany – beat Netherlands 3-1 on penalties
  • 1983: Netherlands – beat Canada 4-2
  • 1986: Netherlands – beat West Germany 3-0
  • 1990: Netherlands – beat Australia 3-1
  • 1994: Australia – beat Argentina 2-0
  • 1998: Australia – beat Netherlands 3-2
  • 2002: Argentina – beat Netherlands 4-3 on penalties
  • 2006: Netherlands – beat Australia 3-1
  • 2010: Argentina – beat Netherlands 3-1
  • 2014: Netherlands – beat Australia 2-0
  • 2018: Netherlands – beat Ireland 6-0
  • 2022: Netherlands – beat Argentina 3-1
  • 2026: Argentina – beat Netherlands 3-1 on penalties

Most Successful Team in Women’s Hockey World Cup History

The Netherlands remain the most successful team in Women’s Hockey World Cup history despite losing the 2026 final. They have won the competition nine times, while Argentina’s 2026 victory took their tally to three world titles.

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Argentina Stun Co-Hosts Netherlands to Win Third FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, Dutch Fail to Win Fourth Consecutive Title
Tags: FIH World Cup 2026

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Argentina Stun Co-Hosts Netherlands to Win Third FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, Dutch Fail to Win Fourth Consecutive Title

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Argentina Stun Co-Hosts Netherlands to Win Third FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, Dutch Fail to Win Fourth Consecutive Title
Argentina Stun Co-Hosts Netherlands to Win Third FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, Dutch Fail to Win Fourth Consecutive Title
Argentina Stun Co-Hosts Netherlands to Win Third FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, Dutch Fail to Win Fourth Consecutive Title
Argentina Stun Co-Hosts Netherlands to Win Third FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup, Dutch Fail to Win Fourth Consecutive Title

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