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Home > Sports News > Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Escape Historical Upset with Epic 3-2 Comeback Over Egypt

Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Escape Historical Upset with Epic 3-2 Comeback Over Egypt

Argentina sealed a historic World Cup comeback, striking three times in 11 minutes to defeat Egypt 3-2 in an epic Round of 16 thriller in Atlanta.

Argentina vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Escape Historical Upset with Epic 3-2 Comeback Over Egypt. Photo X
Argentina vs Egypt, FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Escape Historical Upset with Epic 3-2 Comeback Over Egypt. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-07-08 01:38 IST

World champions Argentina staged a stunning late turnaround to come from two goals down to beat Egypt 3-2 in an intense Round of 16 classic at Atlanta Stadium. A stunning flurry of three goals in just eleven minutes kept La Albiceleste’s title defence alive, breaking Egyptian hearts just as an unprecedented World Cup upset loomed.

Hossam Hassan’s defensively disciplined Pharaohs competed the tactical counter-pressing blueprint to perfection for the opening hour. Egypt silenced the partisan South American crowd in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim rose highest to power home an authoritative opening header past Emiliano Martínez. Argentina were handed a direct lifeline just five minutes later when Nicolás Tagliafico earned a penalty. But Egyptian keeper Mostafa Shobeir dived full length to guess right and deny Lionel Messi’s low effort.

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The Edge of Disaster

The evening in Argentina went from frustrating to catastrophic in the second half. A goal for Egypt in the 57th minute was sensationally disallowed by VAR, but only briefly held back the storm that was coming. Mohamed Salah sparked a rapid counter-attack down the right in the 67th minute, enabling Mostafa Ziko to coolly score from close range and double the underdogs’ lead, putting the world champions on the verge of elimination.

An Eleven-Minute Miracle 

Lionel Scaloni, against the wall of history, took a risk and modified the offensive geometry by entering Lautaro Martínez and Nicolás González. The tactical gamble was met with an instant response. The revival was sparked by centre-back Cristian Romero who headed home an unstoppable effort in the 79th minute to reduce the deficit.

The champions sensed weakness and pressed forward. Messi made amends for his first-half penalty miss four minutes later, latching onto a loose clearance inside the penalty area to smash a clinical half-volley past the custodian to level the tie.

With extra time calling, Argentina finished their epic survival story two minutes into stoppage time. Lautaro Martinez pinged a perfect ball across the box and Enzo Fernandez was well positioned to head home the match-winner – and in doing so, notched the 3,000th goal in FIFA World Cup history. And now it is Lionel Scaloni’s resilient troops who march into a blockbuster quarter-final clash, awaiting the winner of Colombia vs Switzerland.

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Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Escape Historical Upset with Epic 3-2 Comeback Over Egypt
Tags: Argentina vs Egypt 3-2 match reportCristian RomeroEnzo Fernandez World Cup goalFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026Lionel Messi goal vs EgyptWorld Cup 2026 Round of 16 results

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Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Escape Historical Upset with Epic 3-2 Comeback Over Egypt

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Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Escape Historical Upset with Epic 3-2 Comeback Over Egypt
Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina Escape Historical Upset with Epic 3-2 Comeback Over Egypt
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