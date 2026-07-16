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Home > Sports News > Argentina vs England: Defending Champions Script Historical Second Half Turnaround To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Spain

Argentina vs England: Defending Champions Script Historical Second Half Turnaround To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Spain

Argentina executed a dramatic late comeback to defeat England 2-1 in the first semi-final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Atlanta. Anthony Gordon put the Three Lions ahead in the second half, but late strikes from Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez turned the tie completely. With this victory, Argentina officially sealed their spot in the grand finale while England exited the global stage.

Argentina vs England: Defending Champions Script Historical Second Half Turnaround To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Spain (Image Source: X)
Argentina vs England: Defending Champions Script Historical Second Half Turnaround To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Spain (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Thu 2026-07-16 03:04 IST

Argentina national football team secured a thrilling 2-1 victory over England national football team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final encounter at the Atlanta Stadium. Head coach Thomas Tuchel’s Three Lions initially seized tactical control of the fixture in the 55th minute when dynamic forward Anthony Gordon tapped in a precise bouncing cross from midfielder Morgan Rogers. However, the defending world champions executed a phenomenal late offensive tactical adjustment under pressure. Midfielder Enzo Fernandez restored parity in the 84th minute with a spectacular curling long-range strike past the reach of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. With extra time looming rapidly over the intense environment, substitute forward Lautaro Martinez struck a definitive match-winning goal in the second minute of stoppage time to seal a historic comeback victory for the South American side and set up a blockbuster final against Spain.

Argentina vs England: Tactical Substitutions Reinvigorate Argentine Attack Sequences

The first 45 minutes of this high-profile fixture yielded no goals as both teams traded heavy challenges in the middle third of the pitch. England broke the scoreless deadlock early in the second half through Anthony Gordon, prompting England to adopt a defensive five-back formation to protect their narrow advantage. The tactical shift allowed Lionel Scaloni’s side to commit more bodies forward into spaces. The introduction of Rodrigo De Paul provided immediate cross accuracy from the wings. The continuous offensive volume finally breached the English low block when Enzo Fernandez controlled a short pass from captain Lionel Messi to fire an unstoppable shot into the upper corner.

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With momentum completely tilted toward the Albiceleste setup, England struggled to maintain possession during transition metrics. In the 92nd minute of active play, the South American side launched a quick transition sequence through the centre. Lautaro Martinez, who arrived off the bench to replace Nicolas Tagliafico, displayed exceptional positional awareness inside the penalty area to bypass his marker. The Inter Milan forward calmly slotted his low effort underneath Jordan Pickford to trigger ecstatic celebrations across the Argentine dugout. Despite late tactical changes introducing Marcus Rashford and Ivan Toney to boost aerial presence, England ran out of time to find an answer.

Also Read – Shubman Gill Injury Update: Will India Captain Feature In 2nd ODI Against England At Cardiff?

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Argentina vs England: Defending Champions Script Historical Second Half Turnaround To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Spain
Tags: FIFA World Cup 2026

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Argentina vs England: Defending Champions Script Historical Second Half Turnaround To Reach FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Against Spain
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