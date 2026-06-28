Argentina vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026: La Albiceleste Maintain Perfect Group Stage Record After 3-1 Win, Messi Extends Lead As Top Scorer

Argentina vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026: Defending champions Argentina finished their Group J campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a perfect record, defeating a spirited Jordan team 3-1 at a packed Dallas Stadium in Texas on June 27. Despite coach Lionel Scaloni choosing to rotate his squad extensively and rest key starters, La Albiceleste’s technical superiority was ultimately the deciding factor in a game that had guaranteed historic ramifications.

Argentina, already comfortably qualified and top of the group, dictated the tempo early on with neat combinations in midfield. The breakthrough came in the 19th minute when midfielder Giovani Lo Celso sliced through the Jordanian backline with a clinical left-footed free-kick goal. The Asian hopefuls had not yet turned the ship around when a formal VAR review led to a penalty for a handball in the box. The subsequent 31st-minute penalty arrived and Lautaro Martínez stepped up with confidence and beat Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila comfortably to give Argentina a two-goal cushion at the break.

But the second half was a dramatic twist. Playing for pure pride after early elimination, Jordan created a historic moment in the 55th minute. Substitute Musa Al-Taamari, introduced at the break, capitalised on a defensive error to slide in a sensational consolation goal that momentarily rocked the world champions.

Scaloni sensed a swing in the game and turned to the ultimate reinforcement, sending on Lionel Messi in the 59th minute. The footballing icon wasted no time in asserting his authority on the grand stage and after 80 minutes Messi sealed the 3-1 win with a trademark free-kick that curled effortlessly past the wall and into the top corner.

Messi’s goal has not only been decisive in winning nine out of nine points in the group stage, but it is also historic. It was his 6th goal of the current tournament and his 19th career World Cup goal, extending his all-time tournament scoring record previously held by Germany’s Miroslav Klose. Argentina march on into the Round of 32 with a good deal of confidence, while a gallant Jordan bow out of their debut campaign.