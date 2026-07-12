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Home > Sports News > Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Julian Alvarez-Lautaro Martinez Send Defending Champions Argentina Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Julian Alvarez-Lautaro Martinez Send Defending Champions Argentina Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

Argentina beats Switzerland 3-1 in an extra-time thriller to advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinals. Read the full match report.

Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez Send Defending Champions Argentina Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semis. Photo X
Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez Send Defending Champions Argentina Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semis. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-07-12 09:58 IST

Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Defending champions Argentina survived a grueling 120-minute examination at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, defeating a resilient, 10-man Switzerland 3-1 after extra time. The dramatic victory books La Albiceleste’s place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, cementing a historic top-four lineup alongside France, Spain, and their upcoming opponents, England.

The game sparked into life early when Lionel Messi, dancing away from a cluster of Swiss defenders, won a corner in the 10th minute. Messi delivered a pinpoint cross, allowing Alexis Mac Allister to power home a header to give Argentina an early lead. For the remainder of the first half, Lionel Scaloni’s men comfortably controlled proceedings, stifling Switzerland’s defensive setup.

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However, the Swiss emerged with renewed vigor after the break. They steadily grew into the match and forced Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez into a string of crucial saves, denying Dan Ndoye and Breel Embolo. The pressure paid off in the 67th minute when Ricardo Rodríguez threaded a tidy pass to Ndoye, who slipped it into the back of the net to trigger wild celebrations.

The momentum briefly shifted, but the game turned on its head just five minutes later. Swiss forward Breel Embolo was shown a second yellow card for simulation following a tackle by Leandro Paredes. Replays indicated Embolo fell before any physical contact was initiated, leaving the Swiss furious with the referee’s decisive call.

Reduced to 10 men, Switzerland retreated into a defensive shell. Argentina threw numbers forward, with Messi shaving the post in stoppage time, but a heroic Gregor Kobel ensured the tie went into extra time.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 112th minute via substitute influence. José Manuel López, fresh off the bench, laid a pass off to Julián Álvarez at the edge of the penalty box. The forward took a couple of touches and unleashed a magnificent, curling right-footed strike into the top corner—his first goal of the tournament.

With seconds remaining in extra time, Lautaro Martínez struck a rebound past Kobel to make the scoreline look far easier than the match actually was. Argentina marches on to Atlanta for a blockbuster Wednesday semifinal against the Three Lions.

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Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Julian Alvarez-Lautaro Martinez Send Defending Champions Argentina Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals
Tags: alexis mac allisterargentina 3-1 switzerlandArgentina vs Switzerlandbreel embolo red cardFIFA World Cup 2026fifa world cup 2026 resultsFootball Match Highlightshome-hero-pos-10julian alvarez goalLautaro Martinezworld cup 2026 quarterfinal

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Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Julian Alvarez-Lautaro Martinez Send Defending Champions Argentina Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals
Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Julian Alvarez-Lautaro Martinez Send Defending Champions Argentina Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals
Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Julian Alvarez-Lautaro Martinez Send Defending Champions Argentina Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals
Argentina vs Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026: Julian Alvarez-Lautaro Martinez Send Defending Champions Argentina Into FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals

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