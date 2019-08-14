Argentina footballer Jose Luis Brown died on Monday following his battle with Alzheimer. He was instrumental in Argentina's 1986 world victory against West Germany.

Argentina footballer Jose Luis Brown passed away at the age of 62 following his long-term battle with Alzheimer. He had scored the opening goal in the 1986 World Cup final against West Germany, which was won by Argentina. It was also Argentina’s second world cup victory.

His death was confirmed by Argentina’s football association and former Argentina striker Gabriel Batistuta who expressed his condolences on Twitter.

The former central defender’s death has saddened football fans across the world as they remember their Tata, as he was fondly called with condolence messages and tributes. His football career was mostly spent playing for Estudiantes club for which he played nearly 300 league matches.

In 1985-86 he was ruled out by Deportivo Espanol due to a serious knee injury, though later the club called him back for the World Cup in Mexico. He was included in the team as a cover for first-choice sweeper Daniel Passarella.

Brown had won 36 caps for his country, though internationally he had to wait long to score a goal until the world cup final where he scored the first and last international goal of his career. He made Argentina win with a free-kick taking the points tally to 3-2 in which Argentina led by one goal.

In the same match, he also dislocated his shoulder but refused to leave the pitch and continued playing with an injured shoulder.

Other than Argentina clubs, Brown also played for Spanish and French clubs and post his retirement from playing career he ventured into football coaching. The Argentina U-23 team that won the gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics was coached by him only.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App