Saturday, October 12, 2024
we-woman

Arjen Robben Gives Verdict On Messi-Ronaldo Debate

Speaking on the TOUZANI YouTube channel, Robben declared that Lionel Messi is the "absolute best ever." He explained that Messi’s brilliance lies not in flashy tricks but in his unmatched control, speed, and agility.

Arjen Robben Gives Verdict On Messi-Ronaldo Debate

Football’s greatest debate between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has received fresh input from Dutch football legend Arjen Robben, who has played against both icons during his illustrious career. The former Bayern Munich and Chelsea winger recently voiced his opinion on who stands as the best footballer of all time.

Speaking on the TOUZANI YouTube channel, Robben declared that Lionel Messi is the “absolute best ever.” He explained that Messi’s brilliance lies not in flashy tricks but in his unmatched control, speed, and agility. According to Robben, the Argentine forward’s ability to execute everything at incredible pace, with precision and simplicity, sets him apart from everyone else.

Robben’s endorsement of Messi comes after a career spanning two decades, during which he witnessed first-hand the dominance of both Messi and Ronaldo. Messi’s journey from a promising young talent at Barcelona in 2004 to an all-time great has been extraordinary. He has accumulated an astonishing array of titles, including 10 La Liga titles, four Champions League trophies, and a World Cup with Argentina in 2022. Additionally, Messi holds an unprecedented eight Ballon d’Or titles, six European Golden Shoes, and numerous other accolades.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo’s resume is equally impressive. The Portuguese forward boasts three Premier League titles and a Champions League win with Manchester United, as well as two La Liga trophies and four Champions Leagues with Real Madrid. His career has also seen success in Italy with Juventus, and he continues to shine for Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr, showing no signs of slowing down at 39 years old.

While the debate between Messi and Ronaldo has often polarized football fans, Robben’s perspective leans firmly towards Messi. For him, Messi’s sheer efficiency and dominance on the pitch, without needing to rely on tricks, makes him the best ever.

At 37, Messi continues to add to his legacy, recently securing a Leagues Cup and a Supporters’ Shield with Inter Miami, where he currently plays. Ronaldo, meanwhile, is excelling in Saudi Arabia, further adding to his remarkable goal tally.

Despite their advancing age, both players remain extraordinary, but for Robben, Messi’s legacy as the greatest of all time is firmly secured.

Arjen Robben cristiano ronaldo lionel messi Messi-Ronaldo
