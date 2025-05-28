Arjun Erigaisi Defeats World Champion D Gukesh Again At Norway Chess

With this win, Erigaisi strengthens his position as a title contender in one of the year’s most competitive tournaments.

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi continued his brilliant form at the Norway Chess 2025 tournament by defeating reigning world champion D Gukesh, handing the teenage prodigy his second consecutive loss in as many days. The victory firmly positions Erigaisi as one of the frontrunners in this prestigious chess event.

Gukesh, who turns 19 later this week, has had a rough start to his Norway Chess campaign. After suffering a hard-fought defeat against five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in the tournament opener, the young Indian star was expected to bounce back in his second-round clash. But Arjun Erigaisi, riding high on confidence, had other plans.

Erigaisi, playing with the white pieces, opted for a queen’s pawn opening that guided the match into a more classical setup. Gukesh responded with a familiar defensive line but soon fell behind in both time and position. The time gap widened alarmingly as Erigaisi maintained a calm and composed pace, forcing Gukesh into early time trouble.

By the time the endgame unfolded, Gukesh was over an hour behind on the clock a disadvantage that ultimately proved costly. Erigaisi capitalised on the pressure, delivering a flawless 62-move performance that culminated in a precise knight manoeuvre, compelling Gukesh to resign.

This win marks Erigaisi’s second major triumph over Gukesh in 2025, following their high-stakes encounter at the Tata Steel Chess tournament, where Erigaisi had also emerged victorious. He began his Norway Chess campaign with a tiebreak win over China’s Wei Yi, and with 4.5 points from two games, Erigaisi is now firmly in title contention.

Meanwhile, the back-to-back losses raise questions about Gukesh’s form under pressure especially in his first elite tournament since claiming the world title.

As Norway Chess 2025 progresses, all eyes will remain on the dynamic duel between India’s top young talents and whether Gukesh can recover from this early setback, or if Erigaisi will continue his charge toward one of the biggest wins of his career.

