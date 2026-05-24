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Home > Sports News > Arjun Tendulkar LSG Debut: Sachin Tendulkar And Sara Tendulkar’s Emotional Reactions After Pacer’s First Wicket In IPL 2026 Match Go Viral

Arjun Tendulkar LSG Debut: Sachin Tendulkar And Sara Tendulkar’s Emotional Reactions After Pacer’s First Wicket In IPL 2026 Match Go Viral

Sachin and Sara Tendulkar's emotional social media posts for Arjun Tendulkar go viral after his impressive IPL 2026 debut for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Check out the top reactions.

Arjun Tendulkar LSG Debut: Sachin Tendulkar And Sara Tendulkar's Emotional Reactions After Pacer's First Wicket In IPL 2026 Match Go Viral. Photo Insta X
Arjun Tendulkar LSG Debut: Sachin Tendulkar And Sara Tendulkar's Emotional Reactions After Pacer's First Wicket In IPL 2026 Match Go Viral. Photo Insta X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 11:24 IST

Arjun Tendulkar LSG Debut: The Ekana Cricket Stadium was abuzz with emotion, vindication and family pride as left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar made his much-awaited debut for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Arjun, traded ahead of the auction, came out of the shadow of his former franchise, Mumbai Indians and played a composed knock against the Punjab Kings that instantly sparked a massive wave of reactions across social media.

His sister Sara Tendulkar paid tribute with an emotional and deeply moving tribute on Instagram celebrating the resilience of her younger brother. Sara wrote, thinking about the huge amount of attention and the long wait Arjun had to go through to get his chance:

“You deserve the world, my little brother. So, so, so proud of your hard work, your ability to handle pressure, and your patience through it all. Love you forever and always (and some more).”

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A post shared by Sara Tendulkar (@saratendulkar)

The emotional post went viral immediately and touched the soul of a sibling who has seen the young bowler toil behind the scenes away from the lime light.

The emotional high peaked further when legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar shared a poignant, masterclass message on social media, applauding his son’s mental fortitude. Arjun had to sit on the bench throughout the season and finally got his cap in Lucknow’s last league game under the captaincy of Rishabh Pant. Sachin wrote, acknowledging this test of character:

“Well done, Arjun. Proud of the way you’ve carried yourself through this season, always believing in your ability, staying patient, working hard quietly, and remaining positive despite having to wait for your opportunity till the very last match. Cricket tests patience as much as skill, and you handled both beautifully today. Keep your feet on the ground, and continue being in love with the game like you always have. Love you always.”

On the pitch, Arjun proved worthy of the faith reposed in him. The young speedster was brought into the attack immediately after the powerplay and showed disciplined lines and sharp bouncers. He had to overcome early adversity when his very first over saw skipper Rishabh Pant drop a catch off his bowling but the youngster appeared unfazed.

In an incredibly high-scoring encounter, he finished with creditable figures of 1/36 from his quota of four overs. His debut was highlighted by his lightning-fast, toe-crushing yorker that dismissed the rampaging Prabhsimran Singh for 69 and earned him his maiden wicket for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Arjun’s remarkable composure under the heat of great pressure has not only kept fans talking but has laid the groundwork for this new chapter of his career outside of Mumbai, proving that patience and discreet hard work always bear fruit on the grandest stage.

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Arjun Tendulkar LSG Debut: Sachin Tendulkar And Sara Tendulkar’s Emotional Reactions After Pacer’s First Wicket In IPL 2026 Match Go Viral
Tags: Arjun Tendulkar LSG debut reactionsArjun Tendulkar traded from Mumbai IndiansArjun Tendulkar viral emotional postsArjun Tendulkar wicket Prabhsimran SinghArjun Tendulkar yorker Lucknow Super Giantsipl 2025LSG vs PBKS IPL 2026Sachin Tendulkar post for Arjun TendulkarSara Tendulkar Instagram post Arjun

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Arjun Tendulkar LSG Debut: Sachin Tendulkar And Sara Tendulkar’s Emotional Reactions After Pacer’s First Wicket In IPL 2026 Match Go Viral

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Arjun Tendulkar LSG Debut: Sachin Tendulkar And Sara Tendulkar’s Emotional Reactions After Pacer’s First Wicket In IPL 2026 Match Go Viral
Arjun Tendulkar LSG Debut: Sachin Tendulkar And Sara Tendulkar’s Emotional Reactions After Pacer’s First Wicket In IPL 2026 Match Go Viral
Arjun Tendulkar LSG Debut: Sachin Tendulkar And Sara Tendulkar’s Emotional Reactions After Pacer’s First Wicket In IPL 2026 Match Go Viral
Arjun Tendulkar LSG Debut: Sachin Tendulkar And Sara Tendulkar’s Emotional Reactions After Pacer’s First Wicket In IPL 2026 Match Go Viral

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