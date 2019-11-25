Twice medalist of Commonwealth Games (Gold &Bronze), Manoj Kumar, is currently facing challenging situations with no sponsors to aid his practice assistance. Since past six years, the laurels brought to the country had no sponsors or financial aid to support even to recover injuries. With the inaugural edition of Big Bout League, Manoj Kumar is firm of having financial assistance that will support the training of participating boxers.

Manoj Kumar is a renowned Indian boxer having bagged many laurels to the country. Two times Olympian, Arjuna Awardee and currently serving the Railways, Manoj Kumar is aiming for an Olympic Medal at Tokyo 2020. “Big Bout League will financially help all the boxers. Not only will the boxers get an opportunity to train with international boxers on home ground, but the fee from here will be highly beneficial to cover our training expenses”, resonated Manoj Kumar.

Manoj Kumar is practicing hard for the Big Bout League as this will also help him to prepare for the Olympics 2020. Manoj Kumar will be facing two international boxers and three Indian boxers in his weight category. The Arjuna Awardee will be using his international experience to face the challenges in the round-robin format.

Manoj Kumar is not only working to fulfill his dream of achieving an Olympic medal but his dreams are resounded with that of his brother and father. Manoj Kumar has been managing all his training expenses with the support of his family since the past six years. He is also awaiting his upgrade to the class 2 level in Railways. The league becomes the much awaited platform for the Olympian having set a launch pad for Tokyo 2020.

