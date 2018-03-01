Para-swimmer Prasanta Karmakar has been handed a 3-year ban by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for objectionably filming female swimmers at the National Championship in Jaipur. A complaint was registered against him and the swimmer who was earlier refusing to delete the footage agreed to do it. Karmakar, however, has refused the allegations.

One of India’s most successful para swimmers Prasanta Karmakar has been handed a 3-year ban for shooting ‘objectionable’ videos of female swimmers during a competition in Jaipur last year. The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) imposed the suspension on Karmakar after he was found guilty of filming the videos without the consent of the players. As per a statement released by the PCI, Karmakar was charged for misbehaviour and misconduct during the National Championship where he got the female swimmers filmed through one of his associates and also had an argument later with the officials of the disciplinary committee who warned him of his actions.

Prasanta Karmakar, an Arjuna awardee asked one of his associates to film the female swimmers without their consent. Upon facing protest from the parents of the female swimmers, the Para swimmer engaged in a brawl with the family members and refused to delete the captured footages. The parents complained to the PCI and Karmakar, who was honoured with the Major Dhyan Chand Award in 2015 and Bheem Award in 2014 was warned of his action by the PCI. But it was later found that Karmakar himself started filming when his associate was stopped from doing so.

“He (Karmakar) gave a camera to one of his associates and asked him to make video films of female swimmers during the event. When the parents of those swimmers objected, the person making videos on the instance of Prasanta Karmakar was called by Dr. VK Dabas, chairman, para-swimming, PCI, wherein he told that the camera was given to him by Karmakar under instructions to make said video films,” the PCI statement said.

“The person was stopped but soon after that a similar complaint was again received and this time Prasanta Karmakar was himself making videos of female swimmers with a camera on tripod despite objection from their parents,” the statement added.

Karmakar when asked to erase the footages got into an argument with Dr. Dabas and Mahipal Singh Arya from Haryana saying that he was an Arjuna Awardee. The Para athlete won the first Indian to win a medal at the World Swimming Championship held in Argentina. After refusing to delete the videos on the officials’ request, a police complaint was filed against Karmakar and he later agreed to delete the videos.

“Karmakar was called by the chairman wherein he, in full anger, asked the chairman and other office-bearers of the PCI why they were stopping his man from making the video. He was told that the act is being objected to by the parents of the swimmers. Karmakar asked the PCI office-bearers to show written objections. The objecting parents immediately submitted their written complaints. Karmakar argued with Dr. Dabas and Mahipal Singh Arya from Haryana saying that he was an Arjuna awardee and refused to delete the video recordings of the swimmers,” said the PCI.

Karmakar has denied the allegations and claimed that the PCI is conspiring against him. He said the allegations on him are baseless. “The incident at Jaipur was manipulated against me. I teach six to seven swimmers and they reside in my training school. The father of one of the girls was recording a video of our swimmers. The PCI manipulated the entire situation and made it an issue against me. A baseless complaint was lodged against me at the police station but no FIR was filed. I will get to the bottom of this matter,” Karmakar told The Indian Express.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App