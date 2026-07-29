LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: Check Date, Time, Venue And All You Need to Know As Indian Fitness Influencer Takes on UFC Star

Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: Check Date, Time, Venue And All You Need to Know As Indian Fitness Influencer Takes on UFC Star

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is set to take part in one of the most unusual crossover contests of his career when he faces Indian fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria in a special submission-only grappling match. The bout has generated huge interest among MMA fans and social media followers alike, as one of the world's top lightweight grapplers prepares to take on one of India's biggest fitness content creators in a unique exhibition contest. Ahead of the bout here are all details including venue, timings and more.

Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: Check Date, Time, Venue And All You Need to Know As Indian Fitness Influencer Takes on UFC Star
Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: Check Date, Time, Venue And All You Need to Know As Indian Fitness Influencer Takes on UFC Star

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 10:28 IST

Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is set to take part in one of the most unusual crossover contests of his career when he faces Indian fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria in a special submission-only grappling match. The bout has generated huge interest among MMA fans and social media followers alike, as one of the world’s top lightweight grapplers prepares to take on one of India’s biggest fitness content creators in a unique exhibition contest. Ahead of the bout here are all details including venue, timings and more.

Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria Match Details

  • Event: Submission-Only Grappling Match
  • Contest: Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria
  • Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026
  • Venue: Tashir Arena, Yerevan, Armenia
  • Match Time: Yet to be announced
  • Promoter: HYPE Fighting

Why Is Arman Tsarukyan Facing Ankit Baiyanpuria?

Instead of competing against another ranked UFC lightweight, Arman Tsarukyan will test his elite grappling skills against Indian fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria in a special crossover contest. The exhibition has attracted widespread attention because of the contrasting backgrounds of both competitors. Tsarukyan is regarded as one of the finest wrestlers and grapplers in mixed martial arts, while Baiyanpuria has built a massive following through his fitness challenges, workout routines and motivational content on social media.

You Might Be Interested In

The contest is expected to bring together combat sports enthusiasts and millions of Baiyanpuria’s followers, making it one of the most talked-about crossover events of the year.

Where Will Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria Take Place?

The submission-only bout will take place at the Tashir Arena in Yerevan, Armenia. The venue will host an action-packed HYPE Fighting event featuring multiple combat sports contests, including a bare-knuckle championship fight alongside the Tsarukyan vs Baiyanpuria attraction.

What Time Will Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria Start?

As of Wednesday, July 29, the organisers have not announced the official start time for the grappling contest. More information regarding the complete fight card schedule and weigh-ins is expected to be released closer to the event.

Who Are Arman Tsarukyan and Ankit Baiyanpuria?

Arman Tsarukyan is one of the leading contenders in the UFC lightweight division and is widely recognised for his elite wrestling, submission skills and all-round mixed martial arts ability. The Armenian has established himself among the top-ranked fighters in the world and continues to remain in contention for a future UFC title opportunity.

Ankit Baiyanpuria, meanwhile, is one of India’s most popular fitness influencers. He rose to prominence through his disciplined workout routines, traditional training methods and viral fitness challenges, earning millions of followers across social media platforms. This grappling match marks one of the biggest sporting appearances of his career.

Why Is This Match Generating So Much Buzz?

The matchup represents a rare crossover between elite professional mixed martial arts and the world of digital fitness influencers. While Tsarukyan enters as one of the best grapplers competing in the UFC, Baiyanpuria brings enormous popularity and athletic credentials from the fitness community. The clash is expected to draw significant attention globally ahead of the August 1 event in Armenia.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: Check Date, Time, Venue And All You Need to Know As Indian Fitness Influencer Takes on UFC Star
Tags: arman tsarukyan vs ankit baiyanpuria

RELATED News

Gulveer Singh Scripts History At Commonwealth Games 2026 With India’s First-Ever CWG 10,000m Medal

WTC Points Table Updated: Babar Azam’s Fifty in Vain; West Indies Beat Pakistan by 90 Runs in 1st Test | Check Latest Standings

Who is Harjinder Kaur? From Kabaddi-Tug of War to Overcoming Financial Hardships, Indian Weightlifter Wins Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver

Commonwealth Games 2026 Live Updates: Harjinder Kaur Wins Silver, India’s Weightlifting Team Secures 7th Medal

Commonwealth Games 2026: Jadumani Singh, Preeti Pawar and Priya Ghanghas Guarantee Boxing Medals For Team India

LATEST NEWS

Did Sanjay Dutt Really Sleep With More Than 300 Women? 5 Lesser-Known Facts About His Controversial Life, Net Worth, Marriages And More

Guru Purnima 2026 on July 29: Are Schools, Colleges, Banks and Offices Open or Closed Today?

Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: Check Date, Time, Venue And All You Need to Know As Indian Fitness Influencer Takes on UFC Star

Stock Market Defies Weak Asian Cues Ahead of Fed’s Rate Decision: What’s Giving Bulls Confidence?

ATLAS SkillTech University Launches ATLAS Online for Business Education in the AI Era

Mumbai FDA Suspends Licences Of 5 Clubs: Cockroaches, Expired Food Found; Here’s What Happened

MSME Amendment Bill Introduced in Parliament: What’s Proposed, Who Benefits and Why It Matters

Weather South India (28 July 2026): IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms In Hyderabad, Amaravati, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai

US, Saudi Arabia Launch Joint Airstrikes in Iraq After Iran-Linked 30 Drone Attacks on American Forces

‘Fight Bullets With Bullets’: PoK Protesters’ Defiance Grows As 20 Die In Pakistan Forces’ Firing

Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: Check Date, Time, Venue And All You Need to Know As Indian Fitness Influencer Takes on UFC Star

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: Check Date, Time, Venue And All You Need to Know As Indian Fitness Influencer Takes on UFC Star

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: Check Date, Time, Venue And All You Need to Know As Indian Fitness Influencer Takes on UFC Star
Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: Check Date, Time, Venue And All You Need to Know As Indian Fitness Influencer Takes on UFC Star
Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: Check Date, Time, Venue And All You Need to Know As Indian Fitness Influencer Takes on UFC Star
Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: Check Date, Time, Venue And All You Need to Know As Indian Fitness Influencer Takes on UFC Star

QUICK LINKS