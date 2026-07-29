Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: Check Date, Time, Venue And All You Need to Know As Indian Fitness Influencer Takes on UFC Star

Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria: UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan is set to take part in one of the most unusual crossover contests of his career when he faces Indian fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria in a special submission-only grappling match. The bout has generated huge interest among MMA fans and social media followers alike, as one of the world’s top lightweight grapplers prepares to take on one of India’s biggest fitness content creators in a unique exhibition contest. Ahead of the bout here are all details including venue, timings and more.

Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria Match Details

Event: Submission-Only Grappling Match

Submission-Only Grappling Match Contest: Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria

Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria Date: Saturday, August 1, 2026

Saturday, August 1, 2026 Venue: Tashir Arena, Yerevan, Armenia

Tashir Arena, Yerevan, Armenia Match Time: Yet to be announced

Yet to be announced Promoter: HYPE Fighting

Why Is Arman Tsarukyan Facing Ankit Baiyanpuria?

Instead of competing against another ranked UFC lightweight, Arman Tsarukyan will test his elite grappling skills against Indian fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria in a special crossover contest. The exhibition has attracted widespread attention because of the contrasting backgrounds of both competitors. Tsarukyan is regarded as one of the finest wrestlers and grapplers in mixed martial arts, while Baiyanpuria has built a massive following through his fitness challenges, workout routines and motivational content on social media.

The contest is expected to bring together combat sports enthusiasts and millions of Baiyanpuria’s followers, making it one of the most talked-about crossover events of the year.

Where Will Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria Take Place?

The submission-only bout will take place at the Tashir Arena in Yerevan, Armenia. The venue will host an action-packed HYPE Fighting event featuring multiple combat sports contests, including a bare-knuckle championship fight alongside the Tsarukyan vs Baiyanpuria attraction.

What Time Will Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria Start?

As of Wednesday, July 29, the organisers have not announced the official start time for the grappling contest. More information regarding the complete fight card schedule and weigh-ins is expected to be released closer to the event.

Who Are Arman Tsarukyan and Ankit Baiyanpuria?

Arman Tsarukyan is one of the leading contenders in the UFC lightweight division and is widely recognised for his elite wrestling, submission skills and all-round mixed martial arts ability. The Armenian has established himself among the top-ranked fighters in the world and continues to remain in contention for a future UFC title opportunity.

Ankit Baiyanpuria, meanwhile, is one of India’s most popular fitness influencers. He rose to prominence through his disciplined workout routines, traditional training methods and viral fitness challenges, earning millions of followers across social media platforms. This grappling match marks one of the biggest sporting appearances of his career.

Why Is This Match Generating So Much Buzz?

The matchup represents a rare crossover between elite professional mixed martial arts and the world of digital fitness influencers. While Tsarukyan enters as one of the best grapplers competing in the UFC, Baiyanpuria brings enormous popularity and athletic credentials from the fitness community. The clash is expected to draw significant attention globally ahead of the August 1 event in Armenia.