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Home > Sports News > Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hype Fighting Championship Grappling Clash In India?

Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hype Fighting Championship Grappling Clash In India?

In what is expected to be a much-anticipated clash, Indian sports influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria will mark his combat sports debut against the seasoned Armenian-Russian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Arman Tsarukyann at the Hype Fighting Championship Grappling event on August 1, 2026.

Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hype Fighting Championship Grappling Clash In India?
Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hype Fighting Championship Grappling Clash In India?

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 19:20 IST

In what is expected to be a much-anticipated clash, Indian sports influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria will mark his combat sports debut against the seasoned Armenian-Russian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Arman Tsarukyann at the Hype Fighting Championship Grappling event on August 1, 2026. The event will take place at the Tashir Arena, Yerevan, Armenia as it looms as a unique match-up.

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A renowned Armenian-American mixed martial artist, he is known for competing in the IFC lightweight division. The 29-year-old made his promotional Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut against Islam Makhachev at UFC Fight Night 149 in St. Petersburg, Russia on April 20, 2019. Nevertheless, he has still compiled 23 wins and three defeats as Tsarukyann’s achievements include beating former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira via split decision in a title eliminator and securing a stunning 64-second victory over Beneil Dariush in December 2023. Additionally, the Armenian-Russian MMA fighter has also racked up a Armenian-Russian, securing 12 consecutive wins before stepping foot into the UFC arena. Moreover, he also emerged triumphant in events like ADXC against Patricky Freire. Nevertheless, Tsarukyann hasn’t fought inside the octagon since beating Dan Hooker in November 2025.

Baiyanpuria faces a stiff competition against Tsarukyann, given he has no professional MMA experience or record. He is best known for introducing the viral 75-day fitness transformation challenge, seemingly making him one of India’s most sought-after influencers. He had also caught the attention of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and notably participated in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign. Baiyanpuria comes from an extremely humble background, witnessing parents work as daily-wage labourers. Baiyanpuria aspired from early on to become a wrestler and took up odd jobs, including that of a food delivery executive. During a recent interaction with India Today, the 27-year-old had revealed:

“They approached me and offered me a grappling match against Arman Tsarukyan. I felt I should challenge myself, so without overthinking it, I accepted the offer.”

However, the bout against Tsarukyann is expected to be hugely one-sided. But it can also be a massive learning experience for him for the future.

Where to watch Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria clash in India?

The coverage begins at 6:30 PM IST in India on August 1, while the fight is likely to commence on 7:30. Fans can stream it live on w.tv/hype.

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Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hype Fighting Championship Grappling Clash In India?
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Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hype Fighting Championship Grappling Clash In India?
Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hype Fighting Championship Grappling Clash In India?
Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hype Fighting Championship Grappling Clash In India?
Arman Tsarukyan vs Ankit Baiyanpuria Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hype Fighting Championship Grappling Clash In India?

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