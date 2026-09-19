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Home > Sports News > Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331: Ankit Baiyanpuria’s Former Opponent Eyes Lightweight Title Shot

Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331: Ankit Baiyanpuria’s Former Opponent Eyes Lightweight Title Shot

Arman Tsarukyan returns at UFC 331 to face Mauricio Ruffy in a highly anticipated lightweight co-main event at Crypto.com Arena. The potential UFC lightweight title eliminator pits Tsarukyan’s elite grappling against Ruffy’s knockout power, following Tsarukyan’s win over Ankit Baiyanpuria.

Arman Tsarukyan will co-main event UFC 331 with his fight against Mauricio Ruffy. Image Credit: X/@UFCEspanol
Arman Tsarukyan will co-main event UFC 331 with his fight against Mauricio Ruffy. Image Credit: X/@UFCEspanol

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 19:14 IST

UFC 331: Arman Tsarukyan is making his return to the octagon with arguably the biggest fight of his career so far as he takes on Brazilian lightweight hopeful Mauricio Ruffy in the co-main event of UFC 331 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. This would be a potential lightweight title eliminator, with the victorious fighter being the main contender to the title.

Fans in India might recall Tsarukyan from his recent submission grappling match with fitness influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria, held at a Hype Fighting Championship event in Yerevan, Armenia on August 1st, 2026. The Armenian edged out Baiyanpuria through superior grappling skills and received a submission win, an example of the difference between a leading UFC contender and a fledgling in the fight game.

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Who Is Mauricio Ruffy?

Fighting Tsarukyan at UFC 331 will be Mauricio Ruffy, a rapidly ascending contender in the UFC lightweight division. Ruffy is best known for his dynamic punching game, knockout ability, and aggressive fighting style. He arrives in this tilt after a series of impressive performances, cementing himself as a top lightweight contender.

This fight has an interesting stylistic matchup. Tsarukyan is known as one of the division’s top wrestlers and grapplers, while Ruffy likes to keep things upright and look for knockouts. It is speculated by many that the winner of this fight will be next in line for a lightweight championship shot.

Arman Tsarukyan in Focus

For the Armenian star, the stakes could not be higher. Tsarukyan was lined up for a shot at the UFC lightweight title in early 2025, before injury saw him bow out. Now, he’s trying to climb his way back up to a title shot – but following the build-up to UFC 331, Tsarukyan acknowledged a defeat could be career-damaging.

Adding more drama to what will likely be a great event, tension between the two fighters exploded at the ceremonial weigh-ins, forcing security to step in to separate Tsarukyan and Ruffy after an extremely heated staredown. This only heightens the interest in an extremely anticipated lightweight bout in 2026.

UFC 331 Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy Co-Main Event Details

  • Division: Lightweight
  • Event: UFC 331
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles
  • Potential lightweight title eliminator

Also Read: Joshua Van vs Alexandre Pantoja 2 Headlines UFC 331: Check Full Fight Card, Date, Start Time, Venue, Live Streaming Details And More

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Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331: Ankit Baiyanpuria’s Former Opponent Eyes Lightweight Title Shot
Tags: Arman TsarukyanMauricio RuffyUFC 331

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Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331: Ankit Baiyanpuria’s Former Opponent Eyes Lightweight Title Shot

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Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331: Ankit Baiyanpuria’s Former Opponent Eyes Lightweight Title Shot
Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331: Ankit Baiyanpuria’s Former Opponent Eyes Lightweight Title Shot
Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331: Ankit Baiyanpuria’s Former Opponent Eyes Lightweight Title Shot
Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331: Ankit Baiyanpuria’s Former Opponent Eyes Lightweight Title Shot
Arman Tsarukyan vs Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331: Ankit Baiyanpuria’s Former Opponent Eyes Lightweight Title Shot

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