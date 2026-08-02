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Home > Sports News > Arman Tsarukyan’s ‘India Has Less Testosterone’ Comment Goes Viral Ahead of Ankit Baiyanpuria Fight | WATCH Video

Arman Tsarukyan’s ‘India Has Less Testosterone’ Comment Goes Viral Ahead of Ankit Baiyanpuria Fight | WATCH Video

In what is expected to be a much-anticipated clash, Indian sports influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria will mark his combat sports debut against the seasoned Armenian-Russian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Arman Tsarukyann at the Hype Fighting Championship Grappling event on August 1, 2026.

Arman Tsarukyan's 'India Has Less Testosterone' Comment Goes Viral Ahead of Ankit Baiyanpuria Fight | WATCH Video. (Image Credits: X)
Arman Tsarukyan's 'India Has Less Testosterone' Comment Goes Viral Ahead of Ankit Baiyanpuria Fight | WATCH Video. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 00:26 IST

In what is expected to be a much-anticipated clash, Indian sports influencer Ankit Baiyanpuria will mark his combat sports debut against the seasoned Armenian-Russian Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Arman Tsarukyann at the Hype Fighting Championship Grappling event on August 1, 2026. But Tsarukyann’s old video has been doing rounds when he controversial claimed ‘India has less testosterone than other countries’ and calling Mukesh Ambani ‘fat’.

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Who is Arman Tsarukyann?

A renowned Armenian-American mixed martial artist, he is known for competing in the IFC lightweight division. The 29-year-old made his promotional Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) debut against Islam Makhachev at UFC Fight Night 149 in St. Petersburg, Russia on April 20, 2019. Nevertheless, he has still compiled 23 wins and three defeats as Tsarukyann’s achievements include beating former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira via split decision in a title eliminator and securing a stunning 64-second victory over Beneil Dariush in December 2023. Additionally, the Armenian-Russian MMA fighter has also racked up a Armenian-Russian, securing 12 consecutive wins before stepping foot into the UFC arena. Moreover, he also emerged triumphant in events like ADXC against Patricky Freire. Nevertheless, Tsarukyann hasn’t fought inside the octagon since beating Dan Hooker in November 2025.

Nevertheless, his comments in the below video about Indians have garnered heavy spotlight:



Can Ankit Baiyanpuria beat Arman Tsarukyann?

Baiyanpuria faces a stiff competition against Tsarukyann, given he has no professional MMA experience or record. He is best known for introducing the viral 75-day fitness transformation challenge, seemingly making him one of India’s most sought-after influencers. He had also caught the attention of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and notably participated in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign. Baiyanpuria comes from an extremely humble background, witnessing parents work as daily-wage labourers. Baiyanpuria aspired from early on to become a wrestler and took up odd jobs, including that of a food delivery executive.

Hence, he holds a very minimal chance of beating a seasoned UFC competitor. Nevertheless, Baiyanpuria will still want to land a few punches to unsettle the Armenian-American boxer.

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Arman Tsarukyan’s ‘India Has Less Testosterone’ Comment Goes Viral Ahead of Ankit Baiyanpuria Fight | WATCH Video
Tags: Ankit BaiyanpuriaArman Tsarukyann

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Arman Tsarukyan’s ‘India Has Less Testosterone’ Comment Goes Viral Ahead of Ankit Baiyanpuria Fight | WATCH Video
Arman Tsarukyan’s ‘India Has Less Testosterone’ Comment Goes Viral Ahead of Ankit Baiyanpuria Fight | WATCH Video
Arman Tsarukyan’s ‘India Has Less Testosterone’ Comment Goes Viral Ahead of Ankit Baiyanpuria Fight | WATCH Video
Arman Tsarukyan’s ‘India Has Less Testosterone’ Comment Goes Viral Ahead of Ankit Baiyanpuria Fight | WATCH Video

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