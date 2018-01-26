Henrikh Mkhitaryan had a problem with Jose Mourinho during his stint at Manchester United, the Armenia international coach Artur Petrosyan has revealed. The Armenian coach further said that he thinks the Manchester United fans liked Mkhitaryan but he was not happy with Mourinho’s decision not to play Mikki. Petrosyan then conceded that United is Jose Mourinho's club and he knows what he wants.

Days after Henrikh Mkhitaryan completed his switch from Manchester United to Arsenal, Armenia international team coach Artur Petrosyan has revealed that Mkhitaryan had a problem with United boss Jose Mourinho during his short-lived stint at Old Trafford. After an explosive start to the 2017/18 Premier League campaign, the Armenian’s performances waned and he ultimately fell out of favour with Mourinho. After spending most of the season on the fringes, Mkhitaryan happily grabbed the opportunity to play for Arsenal.

During a press conference, the Armenian national team boss said, “I think Henrikh had a problem with the United coach and at Arsenal, it will be another thing and not the same situation. There will not be so much pressure on him defensively. Yes, he [Arsene Wenger] likes them to play better football. I think Wenger is better for Henrikh. We are very happy with this transfer from Manchester United. His style of play will be better suited at Arsenal.”

Shifting focus from Mourinho, Petrosyan showered praises on his compatriot saying, “I only spoke with Miki and I cannot tell you about my talks with Miki because it was between us, but I told you about my impression that I was not happy with Mourinho. I think Henrikh can do very well in the Premier League. He can continue in a good mood, in a good way. He is always one of the best players in the Premier League but under this manager – Wenger – he will become even stronger.”

The former Borussia Dortmund player is touted to make his debut in Arsenal's Premier League clash against Swansea City on Wednesday.