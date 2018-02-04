Arsenal's latest recruits Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang shined in their Emirates debuts as the Gabonese showed his lethal touch with a world-class finish while his old partner in crime Henrikh Mkhitaryan registered a hattrick of assists in 5-1 demolition of Everton.

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang kicked off to a flying start in Premier League on Saturday after registering a resounding 5-1 victory against Everton with his new side. Aaron Ramsey and Henrikh Mkhitaryan proved too much for Sam Allardyce’s men as they delivered a treble of goals and assists, respectively in the Premier League game played at Emirates. Everton’s only salvation came through second-half substitute Calvert-Lewin, who scored a delightful header in the 64th minute of the game.

Arsenal demolished the challenge of an Everton side that came to Emirates in high spirits in the first half of the game only. After Aaron Ramsey opened the floodgates for his side in the 6th minute, there was no stopping them. Laurent Koscielny headed in a corner at the back of the net before Ramsey made it 3-0 for Arsenal with a neat finish. All eyes were on the club-record signing Aubameyang and he fully satiated the anticipation of fans by receiving a lovely through ball from Mkhitaryan, his old partner in crime at Borussia Dortmund, and giving it a world-class finish.

Making his return to Emirates, Theo Walcott was received warmly by the North London fans but was cut out a frustrated figure in the game. Allardyce substituted him with Calvert-Lewin, who scored the only goal of Everton, at the hour mark. Later in the 74th minute, Ramsey completed his hattrick with a thumping finish off Mkhitaryan’s low cross making it his third assist of the game.

Coming from a poor run of games, Arsenal secured a much-needed victory which puts them just 3 points adrift of the fifth-placed Tottenham. While Everton now lies at the 10th spot in the Premier League table separated from Bournemouth on goal difference. Arsenal will now face fierce rivals Tottenham next Sunday and will be hoping to storm their way into the top four of the league table.