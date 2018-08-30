The entire battalion of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is currently on UK tour and the swanky Arsenal forward paid them a visit on Wednesday. During his rendezvous with the WWE team, Aubameyang met several WWE superstars like Braun, Apollo, Mike Rome and others. However, his most noteworthy meeting came with stunning Alexa Bliss.

When Aubameyang met Alexa Bliss, it was too cute to ignore

Arsenal’s superstar striker Pierre Emerick Aubameyang is best known for his goalscoring exploits but there is another charming side to his personality as well. If you don’t believe us then ask beautiful WWE diva Alexa Bliss, who was recently spotted checking out the Gabon international during his friendly visit to the WWE arena in the United Kingdom.

The entire battalion of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is currently on UK tour and the swanky Arsenal forward paid them a visit on Wednesday. During his rendezvous with the WWE team, Aubameyang met several WWE superstars like Braun, Apollo, Mike Rome and others. However, his most noteworthy meeting came with stunning Alexa Bliss.

A rather coy Aubameyang approached Bliss and shook her hand. The WWE diva immediately hit it off with the Arsenal star and complimented him saying she likes his outfit. The two posed cutely for a picture together and Auba left the scene. Both of them looked adorable together and who knows that one meeting can be a beginning of a beautiful relationship.

@aubameyang97 A post shared by Apollo (@apollowwe) on Aug 29, 2018 at 2:34pm PDT

Here are our top picks from Alexa Bliss’ Instagram:

@wweglamsquad A post shared by Lexi Kaufman (@alexa_bliss_wwe_) on Aug 27, 2018 at 8:36pm PDT

