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Home > Sports News > Arsenal Backed To Pursue Vinicius Jr In Potential Blockbuster Transfer From Real Madrid: Report

Arsenal Backed To Pursue Vinicius Jr In Potential Blockbuster Transfer From Real Madrid: Report

Arsenal are reportedly monitoring Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr as contract talks remain unresolved. Here's the latest on the Brazilian's future and Mourinho's plans.

Arsenal Backed To Pursue Vinicius Jr In Potential Blockbuster Transfer: Report. Photo X
Arsenal Backed To Pursue Vinicius Jr In Potential Blockbuster Transfer: Report. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 21:25 IST

Arsenal are reportedly keeping a close watch on Vinicius Junior’s contract situation at Real Madrid, with the Premier League champions exploring the possibility of signing the Brazilian winger if negotiations over a new deal fail to reach an agreement.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have identified Vinicius as one of several attacking options as they look to strengthen their frontline ahead of the new campaign. While the interest is genuine, discussions remain at an early stage and there is currently no indication that a formal transfer bid is imminent.

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The report adds that no club-to-club contact has taken place between Arsenal and Real Madrid. However, the idea of pursuing the Brazilian has the backing of influential decision-makers at the Emirates Stadium should an opportunity arise.

Vinicius has entered the final year of his current contract with Real Madrid after spending eight seasons at the Spanish giants. Talks over a contract extension have yet to produce a breakthrough, leaving uncertainty over his long-term future in Madrid.

Despite the ongoing negotiations, Real Madrid are expected to do everything possible to avoid losing one of their biggest stars on a free transfer. Allowing Vinicius to run down his contract would not only deprive the club of a significant transfer fee but would also require them to pay a sizeable loyalty bonus if he remains until the end of his deal.

The 26-year-old continues to be one of Real Madrid’s most influential attackers. He scored 22 goals across all competitions during the 2025-26 season, although the campaign proved disappointing for Los Blancos, who finished second in La Liga behind Barcelona and ended the season without silverware for a second successive year.

Vinicius also enjoyed an impressive FIFA World Cup with Brazil, featuring in all five matches and scoring four goals before the Seleção were eliminated by Norway in the Round of 16 under Carlo Ancelotti.

Since arriving from Flamengo in 2018, Vinicius has established himself as one of Real Madrid’s modern greats, making 375 appearances while registering 128 goals and 100 assists across all competitions.

Meanwhile, new Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho has begun preparations for his second spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, insisting he is on a mission to rebuild the club’s winning culture. One of Mourinho’s biggest challenges will be finding the right tactical balance between Vinicius, Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham after previous coaching setups struggled to accommodate the trio without compromising the team’s overall structure. With Arsenal monitoring developments closely, Vinicius’ contract saga could become one of the biggest transfer stories of the season. 

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Arsenal Backed To Pursue Vinicius Jr In Potential Blockbuster Transfer From Real Madrid: Report
Tags: Arsenalarsenal transfer newsarsenal vinicius jr transferreal madridReal Madrid transfer newsvinicius jrVinicius Junior

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Arsenal Backed To Pursue Vinicius Jr In Potential Blockbuster Transfer From Real Madrid: Report
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