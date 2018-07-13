Arsenal coach Unai Emery has hinted that he may open to bringing in one more player f the opportunity presents itself. However, he has stressed that he will bring in only a top-quality player. The Spaniard has already secured 5 players for 70 million euro.

Unai Emery has hit the ground running ever since he replaced Arsene Wenger as the new manager of Arsenal

Unai Emery has started his journey as Arsenal coach with a lot of promise and hope by cutting down the deadwood from the squad and reinforcing it with much-needed steel. He himself has said that he is happy with the players at his disposal. However, the Spaniard has hinted that he is not done with his transfer business as he can go for one more big signing to bolster the existing team.

The former Paris Saint Germain coach started his plunder on the transfer market by luring in veteran Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus for free. He then completed a swoop of highly-rated German goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen followed by central defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund.

While talking to media on Thursday, when asked whether he will bring in more players, Emery replied,”We signed the players who we needed and only if one player is a big opportunity for us will we sign them.”

In the last week, he acquired the services of Uruguay’s FIFA World cup star Lucas Torreira from Serie A club Sampdoria. His final signing at Arsenal till date is French wonderkid Matteo Guendouzi.

Remarkably, Emery has brought in a flurry of talent into the North London side at a total sum of 70 million euro which speaks volumes of his business acumen.

He eased the wage roster by releasing Jack Wilshere, Santi Cazorla and Per Mertesacker, and if his words are to be believed then there is room for one last blockbuster coup.

Unai Emery has duly addressed the goalkeeping and defensive frailties and by the look of the squad, he can bring in a winger to help Henrikh Mkhitaryan from another flank.

Arsenal will now play their first match under Emery on Sunday when the Emirates outfit will face Boreham Wood in a friendly.

