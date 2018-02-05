Arsenal signed Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for club record fee of £52 million from Borussia Dortmund. But Arsene Wenger could have signed the player for a spectacularly low amount of £11 million in 2013 but he instead opted to sign French striker Olivier Giroud who will now be playing at Chelsea after six seasons at the Emirates.

Arsenal replaced Alexis Sanchez with two magnificent players in Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. While one came for free the other costed manager Arsene Wenger a club record fee. The Borussia Dortmund striker who has been a consistent producer in the Bundesliga was brought to the Emirates for a fee reported to be around £52 million. But he could have been roped in for as low as £11 million if Wenger had acted at the right time. That could have been a steal for the veteran French manager but he instead opted to sign Olivier Giroud who he eventually let go of to make way for the Gabonese hitman.

Before securing his move to Dortmund in 2013, Aubameyang was truly sensational for Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne for whom he scored 141 times in 213 appearances. He was not the best in the league that time but was certainly a bright prospect. Wenger, who was then keeping a close tab on the emerging talents in the French top flight, put his trust in Giroud paying £12 million for him. According to a German journalist and Bundesliga analyst Raphael Honigstein, Wenger could have signed Aubameyanmg for just £11 million but decided otherwise.

“When he was signed for Dortmund from Saint-Etienne, he was the second best striker in France,” Honigstein told Irish podcast Second Captains.

“I was surprised Arsene Wenger wasn’t interested and instead bought Olivier Giroud. He was available for £12m. I am surprised he didn’t go for him earlier,” he added.

Aubameyang after highly impressing in the Bundesliga for Dortmund joined his former teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan at Arsenal and scored in his Premier League debut against Arsenal. He was prolific for the Bundesliga giants during his five years stint, scoring 98 times in 144 games. He will be looking forward to replicating that form for Arsenal but he could have done that pretty long back had Wenger made a move for him earlier.