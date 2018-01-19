Finacial data of matchday released by the UEFA ranks Arsenal as the highest earning club through fans. The London club made at least a £88 per spectator per league match in 2015-16 including food, drink, merchandise and tickets. Manager Arsene Wenger still insists the cub is unable to match the financial prowess of top European clubs.

While Arsene Wenger continues his hue and cries over the club’s finances not being a par with the other Premier League top dogs, Arsenal has been pocketing big money through their matchday earnings. Recently the French manager had reckoned that the Alexis Sanchez saga has more or less proved that the Gunners couldn’t match the spending power of the big European clubs. However, countering the claims in a way, a UEFA report suggests that Arsenal are the highest earning clubs through fans. They earned at least £88 per spectator per league match in 2015-16 including food, drink, merchandise and tickets.

For years now, Arsenal have not made a statement of intent in any transfer window in terms of splurging huge cash on incoming players. Wenger has always gone for safer and cheaper options and many of them have proven effective but the football transfer scenario has now entered a different sphere with big fishes like Manchester City, United and PSG willing to pay any amount for their targets. Wenger clearly admitted that the club now doesn’t stand a chance in the markets involving big players as they can’t match the spending that others can afford. However, he maintained that he still feels the club can compete with the elite. “Financially, yes. That doesn’t mean that you cannot compete on the pitch,” said Wenger. “That will not be an excuse big enough to not compete on the pitch. Of course, there’s no mystery that United and City have bigger financial resources,” he added.

Reflecting on his favour of young talent rather than going for the established ones, Wenger said the big guns are no more affordable now. “You look at world class players now, you look at Ronaldo, Neymar, Sanchez, their level of financial demands and the level of their costs certainly these players are not affordable. You have to go younger. It is more difficult nowadays because the competition is everywhere, it is very big. What is important today is that we are the club that can maybe give the younger players a chance, more than many other clubs,” Wenger noted.

Arsenal are once again under the scanner with yet another club superstar on the verge of signing for league rivals. The Alexis Sanchez conundrum has impacted Arsenal’s transfer window heavily and for Wenger, it has been the most disturbing transfer window. The likes of Robin Van Persie and Cesc Fabregas are still afresh in the mind of gunners who might never forgive the manager for letting them go. The Sanchez case is a bit different insists Wenger as the fans know that the player wants out and is not going to renew his contract.

Wenger said: “I would say our fans know Alexis will not extend his contract and they have accepted that idea – and the fact it will not be one-way traffic it will be other way traffic as well and so that makes the whole thing a bit smoother, maybe. A bit less disappointing. We have to very quickly get over this transfer period because for us especially this period has been more disturbing than ever.

“Why? Because we have big players that are at the end of their contract and that is the first time that it happens, that we have such influential players close to the end of their contracts and it has been more destabilising than ever,” he added.

Here are the stats released by UEFA which shows Arsenal as the top earning club as per match day finances. And the data is sure to further angry a set of Arsenal loyal who feel that Wenger is a bit to airheaded on spending appropriately.