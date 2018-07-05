The loopholes at the back of Arsenal's defence have been addressed and rectified remarkably by the Spanish manager. And when a team is rock-solid at the back, it can more than flourish in the midfield and thrive in the attack.

When Arsene Wenger left Arsenal in the summer of 2018, the frustration of fans was at its peak as the North London club had failed twice in a row to breach the top four of Premier League. From the benchmark that Wenger had set in the past, 22 long years, finishing outside the top four was an all-time low for the club. Much of it was blamed on the French manager’s reluctance to address defensive deficiencies and overtly reliance on the attack.

However, that is not the case with the newly-appointed head coach Unai Emery. Upon arrival, the Spaniard immediately pondered on the weak and declining defence and bolstered it with three fine signings.

Unai Emery first recruited veteran defender Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus to give competition at right back spot to Hector Bellerin, whose development had stagnated in the past two years.

The former Sevilla and PSG manager then addressed the goalkeeping department which included the increasingly error-prone Petr Cech and David Ospina. He secured the signature of highly-rated Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen. The German goalkeeper is an absolutely top-notch player who can command his centre-backs effectively.

The masterstroke of Emery came early in July when he signed defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund. The 19-year-old central defender is a true leader on the pitch and perfectly able to marshal the troops at the back.

The loopholes at the back of Arsenal’s defence have been addressed and rectified remarkably by the Spanish manager. And when a team is rock-solid at the back, it can more than flourish in the midfield and thrive in the attack.

All that Arsenal and Arsenal fans need now is Premier League to commence so that they can see their newly-recruited team play.

