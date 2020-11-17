The association has said that Elneny is asymptomatic and is in good condition. The midfielder will be taking another test as confirmation, Goal.com reported.

Cairo [Egypt], November 17 (ANI): Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has tested positive for coronavirus, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) announced on Monday (local time). The association has said that Elneny is asymptomatic and is in good condition. The midfielder will be taking another test as confirmation, Goal.com reported.

Earlier, Elneny had tested negative on Sunday following Egypt’s 1-0 win over Togo. Egypt’s star player Mohamed Salah had also tested positive for COVID-19 last week. As per a report in Goal.com, it was confirmed by Egypt’s doctor that Salah was suffering from mild symptoms and the striker would be self-isolation in Egypt until he returned a negative test.

Elneny has been in good form for Arsenal this season and his absence would come as a big blow to manager Mikel Arteta after the international break. Elneny has appeared in 11 games for Arsenal this season, and Arsenal has suffered defeats in two of the three Premier League games, he has not featured in.

Arsenal is currently placed in the 11th spot in the Premier League and the side will next be in action against Leeds United.

