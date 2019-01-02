A host of top European clubs in Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are keeping tabs on Aaron Ramsey. The Serie A giants have emerged as heavy favourites to lure Ramsey away from Emirates Stadium.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici on Wednesday confirmed the Serie A side’s interest in Arsenal’s wantaway midfielder Aaron Ramsey. He said that the Bianconeri is monitoring the situation of the Welshman in North London and anything can happen in the coming months. The 28-year-old midfielder has six months left on his contract and is free to negotiate a pre-contract with any club of his choice. However, the Gunners are reported to keep hold of him till next summer and would not mind letting him go for free.

A host of top European clubs in Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus are keeping tabs on the dynamic Welsh midfielder. The Serie A giants have emerged as heavy favourites to lure Ramsey away from Emirates Stadium.

While speaking to media, Fabio Paratici said, “He’s a great player, he’s been at great levels for years and plays in a great team. It (Ramsey’s contract) is due to expire and we are always attentive to the situations that can be created. Juve are on him. Will Ramsey play with us after July? This is all to be verified. For now, he is an Arsenal player.”

Ever since signing for the Gunner’s in 2008, Ramsey has gone on to make over 350 appearances scoring 60 goals and winning 3 FA Cups. He has appeared 18 times for Arsenal under the tutelage of Unai Emery but the Arsenal board is clear in its stand and doesn’t want to match the wages that he has been demanding to extend his contract.

