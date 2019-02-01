Denis Suarez has officially moved to Arsenal on a season-long loan from Barcelona with the Premier League club having option to buy the player at the end of the loan. The former Manchester City prodigy is a highly-rated attacking midfielder who many football pundits believe was underused at Barcelona.

Barcelona on Thursday confirmed that attacking midfielder Denis Suarez has completed a loan move to Arsenal till the end of the current season. The Gunners will pay Suarez’s salary in full and has an option to make the deal permanent in the summer. On the other hand, the Catalan club has protected the value of the 25-year-old midfielder by extending his contract by a year until June 2021.

After the announcement of Denis Suarez’s arrival at the Emirates Stadium, Arsenal coach Unai Emery said that he is very happy with Suarez’s addition as he was keen on bolstering his options at the wing. Emery also spoke of his time with Denis Suarez during his stint at La Liga club Sevilla.

The former Paris Saint-Germain boss ended his statement saying that Suarez bolsters his attacking options which will definitely help the team in the long run as he is a player with a strong understanding of technicality and the sense of position.

Dennis Suarez has spent two seasons playing for the Manchester City as a teenager but only appeared two times for the Premier League giants before being sold to Barcelona when he was 19 years old. For Barca, he made eight appearances out of which two of them were in the Copa Del Rey competition.

Before the end of the January transfer window, Arsenal had shown strong interest in recruiting Belgium’s Yannick Carrasco, who is in China at Dalian Yifang, on a temporary basis. There was also a possibility that they will take Ivan Perisic on loan from the Internazionale FC but the move fell through in the later stages.

