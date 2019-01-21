While speaking to media, Unai Emery took time to talk about Ozil's situation at Arsenal. He said that the German midfielder was fit to play against Chelsea but Emery himself decided not to use him in the match. Emery went on to add that the quality which Ozil brings to the table will come handy in Arsenal's next couple of matches.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Sunday reiterated that under-fire Mesut Ozil remains a crucial part of his plans and he intends to utilise the German playmaker later in the season. The former Paris Saint-Germain manager’s comments have come after Ozil remained an unused substitute in Arsenal’s 2-1 Premier League victory over Chelsea.

The former Real Madrid superstar has endured a torrid life under new coach at Arsenal having seen just 155 minutes of playing time since the Gunners’ 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in November.

Since the start of January transfer window, rumours have been doing round that Ozil might well be out of his way of Emirates Stadium with a host of top European clubs monitoring his situation. The most recent speculation linked him to a move to Bayern Munich with James Rodriguez going the other way.

After sitting out a string of matches, Ozil is touted to be inducted back into the playing squad in Arsenal’s FA Cup fourth-round tie with Manchester United. Emery had earlier rested a number of key players in last FA Cup match with Blackpool and he is expected to do the same again on Friday.

