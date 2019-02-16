Mesut Ozil only signed a fresh contract last year in January putting pen to 3,50,000-per-week wages and his enormous wages are proving to be the main hindrance in his transfer away from the club. The former Real Madrid man still has over two years left on his Arsenal contract and no other club is willing to match his wages.

Arsenal has been trying to offload out-of-favour attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil on a loan deal but the German playmaker does not want to exit the North London outfit on a short-term basis, reports said. The 30-year-old midfielder has fallen down the pecking order under coach Unai Emery and his future looked further bleak after he was rested in Arsenal’s shambolic defeat against BATE Borisov in the UEFA Europa League round of 16 encounter.

Ozil only signed a fresh contract last year in January putting pen to 3,50,000-per-week wages and his enormous wages are proving to be the main hindrance in his transfer away from the club. The former Real Madrid man still has over two years left on his Arsenal contract and no other club is willing to match his wages. Reportedly, he turned down the opportunity to play for Paris Saint-Germain because the French giants were only interested in a short-term loan deal.

As per reports, Arsenal is looking to offload Mesut Ozil permanently next summer and Unai Emery has set his sights on Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz to replace the FIFA World Cup winner. The Gunners have reportedly been watching the 19-year-old attacking midfielder – who stands at 6’2″ – who has scored 11 goals and registered six assists in 28 appearances across all competitions this season.

